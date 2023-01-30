DES MOINES — State Treasurer Roby Smith is starting the year with a celebration for National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1. “The goal of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is to put money back into the hands of rightful owners,” said Smith. “Unclaimed Property Day is a great opportunity to search for your unclaimed treasure.”
For the celebration, Smith’s Office will be announcing names of individuals, businesses and non-profits from around the state who had unclaimed property reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022. “Follow Iowa Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and join us on February 1 as we highlight names recently reported to the State,” Smith continued. “Even if you’ve checked for your name in the past, I encourage you to check our website again. You never know what might be waiting for you or someone you know!” Past and present Iowans can search anytime for their unclaimed property by visiting GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.