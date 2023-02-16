DES MOINES- It was gut check time for the area wrestlers.
Nashua-Plainfield
Jayden Rinken (45-2) saw Sigourney-Keota's Reanah Utterback, the lone girl qualifier in this year's tournament, for the quarterfinals. Jayden took care of business, winning by a 10-0 major decision to be the first Husky to advance to the semifinals.
At 113 pounds, Nic Brase (42-6) followed suit with a 16-3 major decision win over North Tama's Case Monat to move to the semifinal round.
Garrett Rinken (49-0) struggled in the beginning of his match against Underwood's Carson Thomsen, but eventually found his footing. Garrett finished off the match with a win by fall in 5:12.
"The consolation round before this was tough for us," Garrett said. "Us five [in the quarterfinals] needed to win to get those bonus points for the team race, but coach [Al] Frost told us to just get out and win our matches."
Garrett got the chance to watch his brother, Jayden, reach the semifinals just before him.
"It's great," Garrett said. "Last year he got third and I got second so we both have something to prove. Watching him win, it motivates me to win."
After losing in the second round yesterday, Kendrick Huck (34-10) had to win to stay alive. Against Riverside, Oakland's Jack Branan, Huck dominated en route to a win by fall in just 1:14.
In the third consolation round, Huck got another win by fall, this tim eover St. Edmond's Sam Myer in 5:37 to survive another round.
In the 138 pound quarterfinal, Kaden Wilken (36-17) lost by a 10-5 decision to Don Bosco's Myles McMahon to move to the consolation round.
Jackson Carey's (35-16) tournament ended with a loss by fall in 3:58 to Jesup's Kile Bucknell.
In 160 pounds, Eli Kalainoff (36-16) lost to MFL MarMac's Quinn McGeough by fall early in the third period to end his tournament.
Going for the semifinals at 170 pounds, Titus Evans (29-6) was the fourth Husky to qualify with a close 9-8 decision win over Sigourney-Keota's Jack Clarahan.
Tate White (30-14) lost by a close 4-0 decision to Pleasantville's Dillen Ammons to end his tournament appearance.
After losing in the championship round two, Aiden Sullivan (43-12) needed two wins to make it to Friday. He did that with two wins by fall in the second period. He took down WACO, Wayland's Drew Diers adn South Winneshiek's Parker Timp en route to advancing.
At 220 pounds, Jackson Zwanziger (26-23) lost by a 9-2 decision to Lake Mills' Wyatt Hanna to end his tournament.
In the 285 pound division, Landon Pratt's (17-13) tournament ended with a loss by fall in 50 seconds to Cardinal Community's Isaac Cox.
Wapsie Valley
The Warriors were looking for a good showing on Thursday.
Landon Frost (23-18) won his consolation round two match over Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Kiger by an 8-6 decision. In round three, Frost lost by fall to Ogden's Kinnick Munson to end his tournament.
Dawson Schmit (39-7) was the lone Warrior to advance to the semifinals with a 12-9 decision victory over L-M's Corbin Reisz.
At 132 pounds, Easton Krall (27-7) started off his day with a win by fall in 3:13 over East Union's Dj Islas, but in round three, Krall lost by fall to Iowa Valley, Marengo's Zane Keim in just 55 seconds to end his tournament run.
Kanen Decker (37-13) kept his tournament alive with an 8-6 decision victory over South Hamilton's Keyton Remsburg and then a win by fall over Interstate 35's Korbyn Maxwell.
Garrett Miller saw his tournament end at the hands of South Winn's Kyle Kuboushek by a close 7-6 decision.
At 182 pounds for Wapsie Valley is Cannon Joerger (38-10) and he had a chance to make it to the semifinals, but he lost to Midland's Caden Ballou by a 6-4 decision.
Derek Hilsenbeck (34-14) won his consolation round two matchup against Moravia's Matthew McDanel by fall in just 1:55. Hilsenbeck's tournament ended with a 59 second loss by fall to Maquoketa Valley's Aiden Salow.
Denver
Boden White was the lone Cyclone to advance to day three with wins by tech fall over Lake Mills' Cody Cox and a 3-0 decision win over Martensdale-St. Marys' Conor Cassady.
At 195 pounds, Corbin Hill (24-16) started his day off with a win by fall over Pocahontas Area's ALex Welander in 1:23. In round three, Hill's tournament ended with an 8-1 decision loss to New London's Trent Wilkerson.
Cade Bonnette (22-23) ended his season with a loss by fall in 2:52 to Baxter's Aiden McFadden.
North Butler-Clarksville
Tanner Arjes (45-1) continued his domination with a 4-2 decision victory after a slow start over MFL MarMac's Holden Mathis.
"I just knew that if I stayed relaxed I would be ok," Arjes said. "I knew that if I didn't freak out after the slow start I would either get the reversal or the escape."
With MaKade Bloker losing in round two on Wednesday, Arjes is the lone Bearcat to represent in the semifinals.
"It means a lot," Arjes said. "I definitly wish MaKade was here with me, but stuff happens and it's about how you battle back. Hopefully he battles back and gets the next best thing."
Bloker did battle back and he got a win by fall in 1:15 over Coon Ropids-Bayard's Raiden Doty to advance to round three. Against West Hancock, Britt's Creighton Kelly, Bloker got an 8-3 decision victory to see another round.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Kyle Kuhlmann (35-7) won by fall over Treynor's Rafe Gayer in 1:37 and he backed that up with a win by fall over Southwest Valley's Colin Jacobs in 3:01.
Tripoli
Giles Cowell lost by fall to Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna in 1:44 to move him to the consolation bracket.
The Huskies will enter day three in second place with 74 points, 13 behind first place Don Bosco. Wapsie Valley sits in a tie for seventh with Emmetsburg. The two teams have 42 points.