Fort Dodge- The final race of the 2022 cross country season saw four area schools compete in Fort Dodge.
In the 1A girls race, Nashua-Plainfields Kadence Huck was the highest finisher in the area crossing the line in 10th in 19:27 to conclude her sophomore season.
Also in the 1A race, Wapsie Valley's Brylee Bellis and Brooklyn Etringer finished in 34th and 81st places in time of 20:35 and 21:40 to close out their cross country careers.
The Denver Cyclones qualified both teams in 2A. The girls raced first, trying to equal, or better its second place finish last year.
Anna Mulert and Reeve Ristau were the first Denver runners to cross the line. The duo crossed the line in 48th and 50th place, respectively, and ran the final race in 20:58 and 21 minutes flat.
Denver's next finishers were Laci Even and Avery Trunkhill. Even and Trunkhill crossed the line in 56th and 67th place with times of 21:03 and 21:12.
Hailey Homan rounded out the top-five runners for the Cyclones in 69th place. Homan finished her sophomore season with a time of 21:13.
Denver finished in seventh place withy 193 team points, 82 behind first place Van Meter.
In the boys race, Jack Mulert ended his great senior season with a 43rd place finish with a time of 17:28.
Neal Pinter and Max Schwandt finished in 46th and 59th place, respectively. Pinter and Schwandt ran the race in 17:29 and 17:48.
Talan Lafrentz and Trevor Baas rounded out the scoring runner in 69th and 80th place. The two runners ran the race in 18:02 and 18:15.
The Cyclones finished in eighth place with 224 team points, 149 behind first place Des Moines Christian.
On Saturday, Waverly-Shell Rock's Sydney Bochmann ran in the 3A girls race. Bochmann closed out her junior season with a 72nd place finish with a time of 20:56.
In the boys race, W-SR's Caleb Hoins finished off his career with a 78th place finish with a time of 17:38.