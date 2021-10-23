On the heels of the most important win of the season that took a strenuous effort, Waverly-Shell Rock chased a loftier, more satisfying victory Friday.
Back home, under the lights of Go-Hawk Stadium, flexing in front of hundreds of family, friends, alumni and supporters, the Go-Hawks flew circles around their archrivals from Decorah to the tune of a 26-7 win and the Class 4A, District 2 championship.
The locals bellowed into the crisp autumn night before ringing the victory bell for the eighth time this season.
After outlasting Western Dubuque in a slugfest for the ages a week ago – a game in which it struggled to find rhythm in the passing game and to stop the pass, W-SR adjusted its tune and composed a steady tempo against Decorah.
Grant Halverson, who threw for just eight yards a week earlier, tossed for 123 and two touchdowns against an outmatched Vikings’ secondary. Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks’ defensive line owned the line of scrimmage, often setting up shop in the backfield, and their secondary blanketed the Vikings’ receivers all game.
W-SR finished the regular season with a record of 8-1. It was the fifth time during it reached eight or more wins during Mark Hubbard’s tenure as head coach. Most recently, W-SR won eight games in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
W-SR also moved up a spot in the 4A RPI rankings, finishing third with an RPI rating of 0.6583. Only North Scott (first, 0.6905) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (second, 0.6947) finished with a higher RPI.
The Go-Hawks are assured at least one home playoff game – next Friday against Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) – with a chance at another to advance to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, where the 4A semifinals and state championship will be held next month.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 4A playoff field, which includes 16 teams – six district champions, six runners-up and four at-large teams – Saturday morning.
W-SR and Cedar Rapids Washington are in Pod 3, along with Bondurant-Farrar and Fort Dodge, who will meet Friday in Bondurant.
