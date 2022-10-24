Well, fall has returned and farmers have returned to their fields to harvest crops. In addition to being mindful of additional farm implement traffic on our roads, there is another thing we need to be especially aware of while driving! The loss of habitat during harvest, coupled with the upcoming whitetail breeding season, can greatly increase the risk of colliding with deer for the motoring public.
Here are some tips to remember to help you avoid hitting deer and keep you safe:
- Deer are nocturnal animals and are most active during the last hour of daylight and throughout the night. They are also very active during the first hour of daylight.
- The use of car mounted “deer whistles” do not seem to affect deer and may result in drivers being less aware.
- If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, DO NOT SWERVE to avoid it, brake immediately and hold the wheel straight. Turning the wheel to avoid the deer may result in a head-on collision with another car, or cause your vehicle to spin out of control or roll. THIS is when most injuries occur.
- Use your vehicles high beams when other vehicles are not approaching to illuminate the sides of the roadway.
- Wear your seatbelt! Most injuries reported during car deer collisions involved an unbelted motorist.
- Slow your vehicle speed and anticipate the deer’s presence near the roadway.
If you are unlucky enough to strike a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened or wounded deer could cause you serious injury. Get your vehicle safely off of the roadway and call your local law enforcement! The primary deer breeding season will last through the month of November, so stay vigilant!
The Waverly Police Dept. wishes you all a wonderful and safe fall season!