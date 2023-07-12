Party in the Park returns for its third installment of the summer on Friday, July 14th, with live entertainment from the band Flatland Ridge. A ‘Step Back In Time’ theme was chosen in honor of our Premier Sponsor First Security Bank & Trust who will be celebrating its 120th anniversary.
Organized by Main Street Charles City, Party in the Park takes place from 5-9 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Charles City. Admission is always free. There will be food and beverage vendors, a beer garden, and activities in the park.
Flatland Ridge plays a variety of country, rock and pop hits, and features over 100 years of combined musical performance experience. The band is comprised of lead singer/guitarist Adam Beck, guitarist Zach Thein, Ken DeKeyser on bass guitar, Cory McBride on drums and vocals, along with Travis McBride playing guitar, keyboard, fiddle, and vocals. All the members except for Schmidt hail from the Independence area. Thery are known for their fun and entertaining shows, as well as their musical talents.
In addition to First Security Bank & Trust, co-sponsors helping to make this event possible are Zoetis, Edward Jones, MidAmerican Energy, Subway, The Comet Bowl and Dairy Queen.
As in the past, tokens will be utilized to pay for everything in the park that night, which will be available at the Main Street Charles City booth and from token browsers walking around, The new eco-friendly tokens replaced the former “Chuck Chips,” and will be used exclusively at Party in the Park events moving forward. Past years Chuck Chips will not be accepted.
The final Party in the Park of the summer will be on Aug. 4.
For more information, please contact the Main Street Charles City Office at (641) 228-2335 or email events@charlescitychamber.com. Main Street Charles City is part of the Main Street Iowa network and was established to preserve and enhance the downtown district.