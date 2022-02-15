Stephanie Kay Miller, 53, of Waverly, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at MercyOne Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Stephanie was born January 27, 1969, in Sioux City, Iowa, and at the age of two weeks was adopted by Jim and Shirley (Pruin) Miller. She was a 1987 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she was a vital member of the women’s basketball team when they earned their first State tournament bid. She then attended Spencer School of Business where she earned a degree in airline reservations in 1988. She was employed by American Airlines in Hartford, Connecticut and then later transferred to Tucson, Arizona. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in Tucson where she quickly embraced the culture and the weather! While in Tucson she was very active playing recreational basketball on reservation and city leagues. When her son Dhani was born, she moved to Iowa to ensure a solid foundation for his education. Upon her return to Iowa she was employed with TSA at the Waterloo Airport and most recently Winnebago Industries in Waverly.
From a young age Stephanie had a love for horses. From ponies to quarter horses, she connected with each of them in a special way. She loved basketball, Native American Pow Wows and Bon Jovi. She had a passion for changing our culture to embrace diversity. Her small groups at Crosspoint Church were very important to her. She was loving, caring, kind, compassionate and had a love for life. Her son Dhani was at the center of everything she did; together they went on walks, loved to play board and card games and watch Wheel of Fortune.
Stephanie is survived by her son, Dhani Miller, of Waverly; her parents, Jim and Shirley Miller, of Waverly; two brothers, Monte (Robin) Miller, of Janesville, and Brian (Ruthann) Miller, of Cedar Rapids; and one sister, Jackie (Larry) Larew, of Zionsville, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Tillie Pruin, and paternal grandparents, Harry and Dorothy Miller.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly with Pastor Jonathan Barthalow officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.