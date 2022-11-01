Steven Carl Newman, 77, of Elk Run Heights, Iowa, was called home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Celebration Church in Waterloo, with Pastor Kevin McBride officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church, from 9 to 11. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Bluffton Cemetery, with Pastor Doug Brice officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Steve’s family, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379