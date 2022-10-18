Steven Charles Garner, 71, died October 11, 2022 at Denver Sunset Home. He was born June 6, 1951 in Waverly, IA, to Arnold and Elda (Pries) Garner.

Steve was raised on the family farm near Frederika. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, IA. He often joked about attending a one room school house his kindergarten year. In 1969 he graduated from Tripoli High School where he played football and wrestled. After high school he attended the University of Northern Iowa where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Biology.