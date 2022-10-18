Steven Charles Garner, 71, died October 11, 2022 at Denver Sunset Home. He was born June 6, 1951 in Waverly, IA, to Arnold and Elda (Pries) Garner.
Steve was raised on the family farm near Frederika. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, IA. He often joked about attending a one room school house his kindergarten year. In 1969 he graduated from Tripoli High School where he played football and wrestled. After high school he attended the University of Northern Iowa where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Biology.
Steve married Judy Dettmer on January 19, 1974, they would later divorce. On April 8, 2000, he married Stephanie (Scott) Madson. Steve & Stephanie enjoyed spending time with their large blended family, including their ten grandchildren, often at their condo in Clear Lake where they would cruise the lake on their pontoon.
After graduating from UNI Steve started his business career; starting and operating Garner Construction from 1976 through the late 90s, he purchased Hasbrouck-Voetmann Lumber in 1978 and ran it for over 35 years until closing the doors in 2014, he continued his passion of farming when he bought the family farm in 1980, farming with his family until 2017 when his health forced him to retire.
Steve loved to hunt and fish, numerous trips to Mexico and Argentina duck hunting, pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota and over 40 years of fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed a good game of golf with his regular foursome. Steve and Stephanie enjoyed traveling; spending several winters in Arizona, a trip to Alaska, a fall leaf trip to the east coast, and traveling with their children.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Waverly. His children; Nicholas (Shirley) Garner of Waverly, Angie (Scott) Reisner of Sumner, Aaron (Malinda) Garner of Grimes, Kayla (Ryan) Reitzler of Richmond, IN, Kim Madson, of Waverly, and Kyle (Jeremy) Madson, of Charlotte, NC and 10 grandchildren. His siblings; Judy Billings of Cedar Falls, William (Sandi) Garner of Mountain Home, AR, Rosemary (Don) Finger of Apple Valley, MN, Paul (Nancy) Garner of Marion. His in-laws; Patricia (Finn) {span}Hauchrog{/span}, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Valerie (Edward) Schick, of Clear Lake, Natalie (Darren) Poole, of Clear Lake, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws; Larry & Ann Scott, children; Mitchell and Michelle Garner and brother-in-law Keith Billings.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, with Pastor Don Finger officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Steve’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187