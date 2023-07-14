Steven George Mulder, 67, passed away unexpectedly June 7, 2023. He was born in Waterloo Iowa, the son of George & Donna Mulder. After Steve graduated from Waverly Shell Rock High School, he went on to open his own insurance agency and made that career path for years to come. Steve joined the National Office of RSM/Mc Gladrey in 2000, as the first Director of Insurance Services. Steve was owner of one of the largest life, employee benefit and investment advisory agencies in Iowa where he spent all of his professional career prior to joining RSM.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kristen Lepine Mulder, are his children: Derek Mulder (Valorie), Brock Mulder, Drew Mulder (Becca), Kathryn Lepine Sander (Nicholas), Kyle Lepine (Audrey) and Jeffrey Lepine (Hannah), his siblings: Cindy Luchtenburg (Mark), Dave Mulder (Linda), Bruce Mulder and his grandchildren: Elijah, Vera, Jeremiah, Ezra, Iris, Raena, Bryn, Evie, Sloane and Remi as well as many nieces and nephews.
Everyone that met Steve would remember him….his contagious smile and robust personality was hard to forget. He was an avid fisherman and spent 35 years fishing in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. Steve had a calmness about him that made you feel as though you had known him for years, and if you were an Iowa Hawkeye fan even better! He would stop people out to dinner or shopping if they had an Iowa cap on and talk up his favorite team! He loved his children, and especially his grandchildren….and would share stories of his time with them. They were his true joy. We can find peace in knowing he’s been reunited with family and friends that have passed before him…. What a joyous reunion that must have been for him.
There will be a celebration of life in Elburn, where he resided on July 22, and also one in the Fall of this year in Iowa with details to come.
