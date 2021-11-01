Steven Robert Klunder, 72, of Waverly, formerly of Allison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Allison, to Robert and Esther (Heyenga) Klunder.
Steve graduated from Allison High School in 1967. He went on to attend NIACC and Ellsworth Community College. Steve worked for a number of years as a counselor through Hawkeye Community College, with a focus on workforce development.
On April 14, 1979, Steve married Jean Hauge at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Vilmar. To this union, one son was born: Casey.
Sports were a huge part of Steve’s life, especially baseball. He loved playing, coaching, and watching it. He played for the Allison Cats, coached little league in Allison, coached senior league in Waverly, served as an assistant coach at Allison-Bristow and Waverly-Shell Rock, and, after retiring, he enjoyed watching Casey coach the Go-Hawks. Steve was a longtime supporter of Allison-Bristow sports, and made it to as many games as he could. Outside of baseball Steve was an avid golfer and bowler. He also enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jean Klunder of Waverly, his son, Casey (Kayla) Klunder of Pella, his grandson, Kyler Steven Klunder, and his sister, Denise (Jim) Nottger of Vinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison. Burial took place in the Allison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Steve’s family to be put toward a future memorial at the baseball field in Allison.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison cared for Steve and his family.