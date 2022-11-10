Steven (Steve) K. Hansen, 76 of Waverly, Iowa died Saturday evening November 5, 2022 at the Waverly Health Center following a lingering illness.

Steve was born on September 21, 1946 in Cedar Falls, Iowa the son of Lyle and Phyllis (Reiher) Hansen. He spent his childhood in the communities of Allison, New Hartford, Denver and Plainfield. He was united in marriage to Pamela (Crane) Franke on June 25, 1976 in Clarksville, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly for 30 years until Pam’s death on September 2, 2006. Pam and Steve enjoyed fishing and boating together and spending time with family and friends. One of his greatest joys in the last few years was hearing stories and watching videos of his young great-nieces and nephews. Steve also was an avid hunter and had a passion for working on cars and trucks.