WAVERLY, Iowa- Trees Forever, Bremer County Conservation Board, Bremer County Roadsides and partners are offering the Stewards of the Beautiful Land Series to individuals in Bremer and surrounding counties. Stewards of the Beautiful Land is a four-session course, meeting monthly, geared for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to learn more about prairie plants, trees and forests, and the environments they thrive in, and how to advocate for native landscapes.
“We have been offering this innovative series to other counties throughout Iowa the last three years and now it is being offered in Bremer. We have identified several great locations for field days which will be the perfect outdoor classroom to learn about prairie plant identification, establishment, and management as well as tree care and more,” says Trees Forever Field Coordinator Nick McGrath.
The course is structured with monthly webinars featuring guest presenters which lay the groundwork and knowledge base for where to find native plants on the landscape, the various landforms of Iowa, invasive species identification and management, pollinator habitat enhancement and protection and more.
Each month will also feature an in-person meeting to learn from one another, walk through the woods or prairie identifying native plants and trees, and hands-on skills like how to properly plant and care for natives. In-person meetings are from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at various locations throughout the county.
For more information contact Nick McGrath at nmcgrath@treesforever.org or via phone at 319-640-9634. Registration is live on the Trees Forever events calendar found at this link https://treesforever.org/event/stewards-of-the-beautiful-land-session-1/