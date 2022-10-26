Many hands, old and young, worked together in a beehive of activity sewing pillowcases for the Waverly Shell Rock Area United Way Holiday Shoppe according to one volunteer present at the Tues. Oct. 25 W-SR Middle School Sew-a-thon.
“We had an amazing turn out of volunteers cutting, pinning, sewing, and ironing pillowcases. It was fun to see many grandparents sewing along with their grandchildren. We made 108 pillowcases, with many partially finished. I estimate we have 169 more to go toward the goal of 600 pillowcases by Dec. 1,” said Kristie Kuhse, the enthusiastic Middle School Family and Consumer Science teacher who coordinates the Pillowcase Project United Way Director Jill Krall noted, “The program wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and volunteers. Individuals, businesses, and churches make financial contributions. Each year, the program serves 500-600 local kids.”