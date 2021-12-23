Followed directions to have storm damage brush picked up by Friday and it is still there on my curb so went to City to ask politely if I had done something wrong—took print copy of notice. They said they just had not had enough time to get it all on Friday but would come today. Thanked them. Glad I went asking not complaining.
They came with chopper, picked up brush. I had it on a tarp so they each took a side and slid the brush into the chopper. Then one of the men folded the tarp and brought it up to the house. What great work! Yes, I said thank you.
Shopped at Walmart behind the coolest, calmest, best organized mother and shopper I have ever encountered. Baby in carrier happily sleeping in cart while 19-month-old is seated in cart too. Cart full and I mean full and Mom is holding and moving a new bicycle alongside the full cart.
Every comment from Mom to the busy little helper was calm and loving.
Mom was patient with new clerk and new clerk remained calm and helpful and working while gently engaging the busy little helper. Took a long time but was best little pageant I've seen in a long time.
I stopped in parking lot to compliment her as she had baby carrier in place, little helper strapped in, most everything loaded, and bicycle next.
I said, "You are the best shopper and Mom I have ever seen or waited behind and I wanted to say so."
Wanted to offer to help but had to pay for my shopping and these are Covid times so watched in amazement as she gathered all and left then complimented her in parking lot.
Reminds me of story from brother who went to airport to pick up sister long ago when it was safe to help one another with luggage and children. Sister had been gone for a full college year to Hawaii and the East/West Center and was returning. She had seen a woman with a toddler and a tiny baby trying to manage luggage too. Sister offered to hold the infant and stand with the luggage while Mom took toddler to restroom.
That’s when brother found her. He stammered a bit to see her returning from about 9 months away with a tiny infant. He said something like, “You didn’t need to go away, we just love you.” Then she explained about the woman from the Masai people and her baby. The woman’s husband had also been a student at the East/West Center. All ended well.
Back to Waverly — had a many days problem with notifications on phone which disappeared when phone opened. Had already invested more than 3 hours online and phone with two companies’ techs with no solution. When problem appeared again, took phone to Verizon/Apple Store here in Waverly. The two made me welcome and listened and then fixed the problem.
The very best techs are the ones standing right next to me!