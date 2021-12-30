That extravagantly wrapped jewel box under the Christmas tree held sewer poison. Tree roots were invading my water lines and I had asked my brother for advice. This was his creative reply. No one had been able to guess what that gloriously wrapped jewel box contained.
My sons and I decided that his gift was so gross; we would be gross in reply. The next year we were prepared to send 144 ping pong balls to my brother’s family. That would be one gross. We found the price of a full gross was too much for us so settled for half a gross or 72. Besides that gift had been useful and was appreciated so only half gross.
We wrapped each of the 72 ping pong balls individually, complete with bows. The bows gave the cat and dog easy gripping and while we wrapped, they carried the little packages off. We would retrieve them and finally put all in a big bag for delivery at the family Christmas gathering.
My brother and his wife laughed and laughed and their three little girls enjoyed unwrapping and playing with the ping pong balls for weeks afterward.
We enjoyed finding the rest of the ones the cat and dog had kept hidden at our place.
Christmas memories.
In 2021, separated and paying attention to safe, this story came from my niece — she lived in Waverly long ago. Her daughter visited for a week. She and her daughter, (niece and great niece now in Seattle), stopped for hugs at Thanksgiving. Both remembered the puppets and niece sent this follow-up to Christmas Memories and those puppets.
“We’re having a pretty low key Christmas this year, with just visiting fairies. It’s a game I came up with a few years back when the kids had outgrown Santa. We hang a stocking for each of us at the beginning of December, then throughout the month the fairies visit and sign their name on the list. Anyone can be a fairy, even the kids. So like, the Firefly Shepherd might come, and give candy canes shaped like a shepherds hook. Or a leprechaun with chocolate gold coins. Then Christmas morning, we make a game of it to guess which fairy brought which gift. It’s been a lot of fun and takes the pressure off of me to come up with stuff for everyone.
”Oh and the witch marionette made it home safe and sound with me. She’s gorgeous and I love her so much. I am planning on finding a way to display her, but within a locked cabinet so I don’t have to worry about kitties running off with pieces of her like they’re gift wrapped ping pong balls.”
And the old is new again.