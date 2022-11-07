Surprising to me but there are people in Iowa who do not know what barbed wire is. Barbed wire is a type of fencing or a barrier made of twisted wires armed with barbs or sharp points. This type of fencing was more effective that woven wire fencing in keeping people, crops, wild animals, and livestock in or out.

In his 1949 post-war poem "Memorial for the City," W.H. Auden used barbed wire as a recurrent motif—a symbol for borders, bureaucracy, and violence. ‘Barbed wire proclaims that you are kept out or kept in, and, when you resist, it rips you,’ he wrote. ‘Other barriers weather, crumble, grow moss; wire merely rusts, and keeps its sting.’ For many people, that’s the appeal.”

