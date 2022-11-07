Surprising to me but there are people in Iowa who do not know what barbed wire is. Barbed wire is a type of fencing or a barrier made of twisted wires armed with barbs or sharp points. This type of fencing was more effective that woven wire fencing in keeping people, crops, wild animals, and livestock in or out.
In his 1949 post-war poem "Memorial for the City," W.H. Auden used barbed wire as a recurrent motif—a symbol for borders, bureaucracy, and violence. ‘Barbed wire proclaims that you are kept out or kept in, and, when you resist, it rips you,’ he wrote. ‘Other barriers weather, crumble, grow moss; wire merely rusts, and keeps its sting.’ For many people, that’s the appeal.”
In my family, I saw barbed wire fencing to keep farm animals in the pastures and out of the crops. Certainly, though, after thinking about that, the fencing identified our land as separate from others and their land.
I know of these barbed wire events in my own family. I think there must be many more in other farm families.
Uncle Kenny and my Dad went sledding when they were kids near Roland, Iowa in Story County. There was only one sled and there were nine kids so the kids took turns with the big kids on the bottom guiding and the little kids on the top riding. You had to hold on tight in all that bundling up as you went flying under the barbed wire fence and on across the frozen creek. Kenny lost his grip and flew off into the barbed wire—the wire caught him across the face and left permanent scars.
As a grown man operating a farm and salvage yard and running a Triple A franchise in Southern Iowa, few argued with Uncle Kenny. If your car broke down in southern Iowa, he would be the man with the wrecker. You would say, “Yes, Sir.”
His heart of gold was not immediately apparent to all.
His advice to me long ago was “Always remember there is a little bit of good in everyone. You have to look kind of hard to find it in some, but it is there.” And his other piece of advice? “Get cash.”
One of Mom’s stories was about Christmas long ago—maybe 1920’s or 30’s. Dad had received a pocket watch for Christmas and would hold it out and admire the watch and the gold chain that would hang out of his pocket to anchor the watch through a button hole in a shirt or vest or suit jacket.
First cousin Philip Sheffield came by that Christmas afternoon and said “I’ve got a new car. I’ve got a new car. Let’s go for a ride.”
Glenn and John said of course “Sure. We’ll go for a ride with you.”
Their mother said, “I wished you wouldn’t,” but they did.
In those days it was a great trick you know to come up to a railroad track—they always had these tracks built up about six feet—and you go up that pretty fast and you go over it and you just fly for a few feet before you’d hit the ground again so Phillip says “Well, shall I slow down?”
Glenn said “Go for it. Go for it.”
So, he give it the gun you know and up over that thing they went and when John came to, he was sitting in the barbed wire fence with his pocket watch wound around the fence and he was trying to get his pocket watch undone and he wasn’t at all aware that he had three big scratches across his back and across his neck where the barbed wire dug into him so when he got home his mother took one look at him and let me tell you.
She got him in town to the doctor and he put a poultice on it and stuff and showed her how to take care of him and sent him back out to the farm and she took care of him and it healed up but he always had those big long scars on his back and neck and one of them was in his hairline. Mom said every now and then she had to clean blackheads out of one of those scars…
My brother Tom and sister Mary tell a barbed wire and Prince & Beauty story.
Mary said: Ask Tom about our interaction with Prince & Beauty, the team of workhorses. Dad & John were going to help Grandpa finish off a field and Tom & I were sent to get the team. Beauty was a sweetheart but Prince had a mean streak. Beauty held still while I put on the bridle but Prince would duck away. We chased him around then I thought if Tom jumped on his back he would hold still. Prince dumped Tom on a barbed wire fence which caused bloody strips down his stomach. Finally got Tom on Beauty with me holding him and rode back to Mom and Grandma. Prince followed us back. This was maybe early 1950’s.
Tom said: Thanks for being my emergency medical tech Mary. I remember being in the process of passing out from the pain. Sliding 2 feet along a barbed wire fence. A diagonal 8 inch swath of cuts from my right side abdomen to my left knee. You were a great calming force for me and knew just what to do. (Luckily for me private parts had not developed yet). You were great.
The Bremer County Historical Society Museum has a display of types of barbed wire. Once again, I am fascinated by the way people figured things out and got things done.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.