Loving my little Christmas tree from Miller True Value. Needed to buy it as for last 21 years, minus the Covid years, I have traveled to spend holidays with sons and their families. Now my youngest and his kids are coming for Christmas.

Good to have three major grocery outlets. With company that will include two young adults, I probably need to stock up. Love being able to do electronics and groceries at WalMart, sourdough at Fareway and milk in the waxed cardboard packaging I like at HyVee.

