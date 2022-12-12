Loving my little Christmas tree from Miller True Value. Needed to buy it as for last 21 years, minus the Covid years, I have traveled to spend holidays with sons and their families. Now my youngest and his kids are coming for Christmas.
Good to have three major grocery outlets. With company that will include two young adults, I probably need to stock up. Love being able to do electronics and groceries at WalMart, sourdough at Fareway and milk in the waxed cardboard packaging I like at HyVee.
Many thanks to Parks and Rec. A while back, I stopped in there to say a tree had come down on Cedar Lane because I knew they’d know how to handle that. I do appreciate their help on use of the Civic Center for meetings of the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
Rationing myself on those cookies specially made for me at The Bakery. Yum.
So glad to be able to count on great help at Walmart in the electronics, from Ross and others at checkout, and from Amy in Customer Service in particular. Corporate WalMart sets up difficult tasks for employees on the line or the floor. I have patience for those at work but do wonder why WalMart expects so much from so few.
The Waverly Senior Center is a great place for meetings of DAR. Easy parking, good access with ramp, and marvelous servings of dessert on real dishes! Service on real plates plus cups and saucers for the coffee.
Little kindnesses are possible. Taking that branch out of the street. Straightening that garbage container blown over in the street and walking it up that driveway. Taking that blowing plastic bag to a trash or recycling container. Allowing someone to move safely by when walking along Cedar Lane.
Being listened to and answered are lovely business features and appreciated lately from Wapsie Pines and from Farmers State Bank.
Looking forward to visiting the new businesses—Fredericks and Waverly Market. I know there are more and I’m glad to see these investments in Waverly.
Just look at what a community can do to cherish and maintain its history with the repairs underway at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum! Take a look at what’s holding up that wall!
My big sister is terribly offended when “Sweetied.” You know, referred to by those terms used by strangers when we are older. I am glad to accept kindnesses prefaced by “Sweetie” or “Honey” or even “Dearie.”
Kindness is a lovely thing and we could all encourage more of it.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.