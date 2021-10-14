I appreciate all the work done to keep me safe traveling in my car. I grumble about the inconveniences, but I do appreciate the work.
Cedar Lane flooded in 2008. First section fixed had that awful blind turn and was low enough to flood. Second section is the one to replace two culverts. Third will be to fix the roadway on the Horton Road end – which also flooded in 2008. I think these are being done with a minimum of detours. It was startling this morning to see a big tour bus go by my place following the culvert replacement detour.
The detour as the second culvert is fixed is underway. Glad it is being done and hope next year’s fix of the roadway eliminates flooding on that end.
I hope the fix of the roadway will eliminate the stop sign in the left lane. You have to be in the wrong lane to face that stop sign but I’m told it does remind people not to simply pull out into the traffic on Horton Road without stopping. Yes, I guess there is a significant number of drivers who don’t know that pulling out into a busy road without stopping to check for traffic isn’t good.
Thanks to everyone who closed the Green Bridge before we had to pull automobiles and people out of the river from a bridge collapse. I lived one block from that bridge for 23 years and know there are other ways to travel from the neighborhoods. Good to have the contract for removal underway.
Still amazed to have seen officials load kids on a school bus and drive them across flooded roadway at Southeast. “Turn around, don’t drown” isn’t serious safety protocol or just not serious if its only kids?
The magic paint fix of something not broken is still baffling to me. Lanes do not line up. Fourth Street Northwest to Fourth Street Southwest at Bremer is uneven. In many places, there is something like a bike lane marked off but not formally designated as such. That makes me think there are regulations for bike lanes that Waverly does not meet.
The Waverly streets were made to fit earlier times. Makes me think of long ago times cookie bakers were making Halloween cookies at my place. They went ahead and used the Santa cookie cutters too – if you use enough orange frosting (or magic paint), no one will care about strange alignments. Yes, I can get around driving as well as I have since 1976 – even with the magic paint lanes.
Watched the ducks so very pleased to be able to snack on stuff usually under a foot or two of water near Pelikan Park. You only see their backends sticking up as they swim along gathering food from the bottom. If I had a group of school kids or naturalists, I’d be there watching every day and asking what the sets of feet in the mud or the drag marks mean about what things live there.
The high water earlier in spring and now the low-to-no water must have made this a difficult year to use those private docks.
Winter is on the way so it is good to see one culvert in place with only temporary roadway necessary. Good to have October to do the other culvert. Final roadway work next summer will complete the fixes. Cedar Lane is heavily used and having it open again will be wonderful.