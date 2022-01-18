January 16 was Dragon Appreciation Day.
In my puppetry, I loved and collected peaceable dragon stories to go with the dragons I made. These fit all, are strong, are washable, and are all different.
In one school, teachers brought 3 third classes together to hear the stories. I did in fact have 61 different dragons for the kids in this group to use after my stories.
I told them there were three rules to be followed.
1. Take the dragon I give to you.
2. No fighting.
3. No biting.
Now, I did always enjoy the faces made as kids with moving mouth hand puppet dragons came to terms with no fighting and no biting. I did usually have to reach in and take back a dragon or two to be sure they were taking the rules seriously. I always gave them back after the student repeated the rules.
A friend said she had to add a fourth rule: No kissing! That kissing looked a lot like fighting and biting.
Now, we could play puppets. First, without any sound, can you make your dragon say “Yes?” and “No?” They can you make your dragon look happy? And then sad? Can your dragon yawn, sneeze, cough?
Now can you be your dragon’s voice and say Hello then Goodbye? And can you make your dragon move his front legs to wave?
Then we would have interactive conversations between dragons—always with no fighting and no biting in force.
We had such good times. When we finished with our play, students walked up to the garbage can on wheels where my dragons lived and gently put them in. Pretty sure a good time was had by all.
My favorite peaceable dragon story is The Funny Thing by Wanda Gag from way back in 1934.
My favorite from my own experiences is this one.
“Dragons are not fuzzy,” said the frowning grownup.
“Dragons are magic,” said her son as he stepped closer.
Her toddler, in her arms, said no words. He simply reached out with both arms and a huge smile to hug the fuzzy dragon.
Children believe. Adults could.