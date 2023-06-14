I don’t want constant updates always dangling the idea of better security.
Let me choose! My days of running the world have been turned over to the Nexties. “Nexties” may be my own invention to identify the generations following us.
I do not need the updates that allow me to run a business, a city, a county, a country, the world. My last update before this one had 64 icons—I shut them down to 24. Egad! It was like everything, everywhere, all at once.
Prejudiced surveys and polls in the electronic barrage? Son had an emergency at Christmas and medical person whom I had used and paid thousands over the years refused to see him. I found another who did see him. I quit the incompetent and that service sent a survey form to find out whether it was the receptionist or or or, you know that survey. I answered “Inexcusable to ignore my son’s emergency.” I think the canned surveys are required by Corporate but you can ignore them.
And the political surveys? All with a give me money tagline? Just say I need a continuing source of funds and I want some from you. I know that limits the funding to marketers and such but I’m OK with that. In one 24 hour period, I received 21 requests.
I signed up for the online workshop on preservation of artifacts and documents. Leader began with five things you must never do. I have been doing all of them and worse.
My father was an iceman and I have his cape. Preservationist said I was not paying attention to its value and care. So I set out to have a replica made so people could still try it on.
Iowa Genealogical Society Workshop to
Miller True Value Hardware to
K&L Draperies to
Waterloo Tent to
Iowa Furniture Stripping and Restoration to
Waterloo Tent to
CanSeal to
Miller True Value Hardware
Finally ordered canvas sort of like Cape’s from Waterloo Tent and will have cape replica made at CanSeal when seal-coating street allows me some driving again.
CanSeal is owned and run by a history buff so dedicated he said he would make time. Said he did not want the actual cape while we waited for canvas but would need a pattern. So back to Miller True Value for roll of paper large enough to make a pattern and add measurements.
Have the fabric. Really impressed by the references and advice from each local business as I try to do a better job of preserving the cape while using the replica for sharing the story.
Many thanks to the alert and hard-working Bremer County Historical Society Museum board for seeing the need to repair that bulging wall before it collapsed! Nicely done with a well-chosen contractor.
And thanks too for seeing that Saturday hours at the Museum are important for those who work during the week or have school then.
Nice job planning the renewed library/community center. Good to have the physical plan explained and matched with the philosophy.
Did the formerly unthinkable and wore brand new sandals on a walk along the river. Such great shoes from Thompson Shoes that the result was only comfort—no blisters or sore spots.
Counting blessings but complaining a little too.