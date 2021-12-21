Ten were crushed and trampled to death at an Astroworld Concert recently. The fans for this star are called “Ragers.”
I saw that kind of action from a safe space at the one and only rock concert I attended.
The set-up was excellent. Chairs in neat rows on Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor. Seating in balcony and on floor. Safety barricades in place along the stage. Security people in place. And then the show began.
The thousands of young people turned to fluid and flowed over the balconies to join the thousands already standing among the chairs meant to keep the crowd seated. No one was going to sit down again. Now the chairs were hazards to be passed overhead and out of the arena.
During the concert, attendees who passed out were body-surfed back to the fenced equipment control area where I was seated at the headliner’s control panel. I was seated in that seat for the first two acts, then helped to a seat on the equipment boxes stacked higher than my seat at the headliner’s console had been. I had the best seats in the place because I was somebody’s mother.
Those passed along overhead were dropped into the fenced area to sit on benches and recover before returning to the mob. The headliner’s star often launched himself out on the crowd to be body-surfed around then back to stage. This evening, he did not body-surf.
These performers and their managers and crew members are in the business of business. If you do not have the chairs, the safety barricades, the controlled seating, the lack of body-surfing, no throwing of trash or smashed stuff into the audience — you will increase your insurance costs, for the venue, for the tour, and for the show.
Crew members found parents, who drove their children to the concerts to keep them safe, silly as the true crowd dangers are inside. Certainly bringing them and taking them home kept others on the road safer but the crushing, the crowding, the jumping from the balcony, the drink and drugs — those are inside.
And, in case you are wondering, these dangers are just as present in religious crowds as in any other gathering to hear some sort of star. I’m only speaking from personal information. No polling or other elaborate investigation.
The “Talent” is not in control of when or how the event ends. If the managers and organizers identify a danger and a need to stop the show, they can. An announcement plus turning off the audio and video pretty much ends the show. No one wants to do that as money will be lost and someone will be blamed.
Is the problem who decides what or really how we act as people in groups and crowds?
I see calls for better protocols for the film industry in light of the death on the railroad tracks at a film shoot and more recently death by shooting on a film set. Protocols in place were not followed in both instances. People chose to cut corners and not follow the protocols.
Is the problem really existing protocols or how we act as people who do not follow protocols?
My great niece attends a high school in another state that was all stay home and Zoom last year. In preparation for returning to live real person contact, her school held small group gatherings with the sole purpose of learning again how to be social.
Do we all need practice in how to be social and safe?