Here’s some news from my nephew and his wife. My sister is an RN, retired.
The good news is, my nephew got the treatment his doctors recommended and he continues to get better each day. It’s been a rough journey. Ultimately, he was lucky.
His wife said, “I feel quite traumatized. Watching him go from healthy to seriously ill within 48 hours and then coming to the horrible realization that we were not likely to get the treatment he needed was truly awful. All healthcare staff we encountered were trying to provide care, but they were exhausted and out of supplies and this was a month ago. I can’t imagine what things are like now.”
Whatever we can possibly do to try to quell this surge, we should try to do it — for ourselves and our loved ones, and for those doing their best to care for us all.
From my nephew just before Christmas: “Two weeks ago, I tested positive with COVID after attending a holiday party. After a few days of fever, it went right to both my lungs with what they call COVID pneumonia. Breathing was difficult because of so much coughing.
“Doc recommended the regeneron shot, but couldn’t provide me one nor could Northwestern Medical (too few, all booked). Finally, my brother tracked one down out in the suburbs and I got it on Day 10 — last possible day allowed. It was a lifesaver. Tested negative for COVID yesterday, but I’ve still got a cough that will clear four rooms in terror, and am still quarantining. Trying to navigate our overwhelmed medical system was rough. ER: 8-hour wait alongside people wailing in despair (we went home).
“Urgent care: can get an appointment three days from now, or go show up and wait (we did that: only a four-hour wait). Life-saving medicine? Sorry, you can’t get it. I’m vaxxed but not boosted, no pre-existing conditions, athletic, I tick all the ‘good’ boxes.
“Most of my friends who got it all felt a little feverish for a couple days and were done. ‘COVID Dilettantes’ as I call them now. Those that had the booster did best. I guess however you think your experience with Covid is going to go, there’s no way to know until it’s happening.”
This is one of three horrifying family COVID/delta/omicron experiences from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5.
Second? In-laws where Grandfather died of COVID and heart problems earlier in year. Grandmother is a retired RN.
Son and his three children and their mother in same huge house for Christmas. Five bedrooms and then some. All vaxxed and four boosted but one had not found time for booster although he had found time to party.
Now that one tests positive and the other four are exposed by Christmas Eve. Christmas Day is held with large folding table outside in middle of driveway. Five in grass on one side of driveway and five not exposed in grass on other side. One by one the 10 go to table in center to retrieve a gift and return to seat. By Christmas Day evening, the five in that home test positive. Really miserable household but no hospitalizations.
Third? Son and his two children, wife, and 91-year-old mother-in-law who live in almost same household. Mother-in-law has beautiful apartment attached to the house where others live.
Mother-in-law falls and breaks six ribs. All are vaxxed and boosted. Now hospital/skilled care center travels begin. Released to home but only if she stays with family — not alone in her apartment. Within three days, day after New Year’s, re-hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia. Exposed from hospital stay or from Care Center, or? Don’t know. COVID Pneumonia with difficult breathing and coughing from the toes up? With six broken and healing ribs?
Oh, come on. Do the vaccination, do the booster, wear the mask. So much easier than dying or even surviving COVID. So much kinder than infecting someone else. Just get to it.
My latest steps? There are three grocery stores in Waverly. I only shop the one that still requires masks for staff.
And in working on masking, found this from long ago. These masks were worn by three of my grandchildren to protect themselves from cement dust as they made walking steps for outside in Georgia. Each could do the mixing then allow for a bit of settling, then add own name and decorations (marbles, shells, rocks, etc.). After two days of drying, we placed the stepping stone creations outside their house. Don’t they look excited and ready?