Online predators seem to have taken the place of the Polaroid predation I experienced waaay back in 1984, right here in Waverly.
I was mailing some information for the five-state storytellers’ group and I tossed the big file folder with the rest of the storytelling information and photos on the passenger seat in my car.
I had postage stamps but I drove to a store to buy mailing envelopes and saw that some of the file folder stuff had spilled out onto the seat. I knew it wasn’t going anywhere else so left it for gathering up at home.
That lot was busy and there were cars parked on both sides of mine. I always glanced down to be certain I have parked between the yellow lines and I was not stepping into something.
I did my shopping and came back to the car. On the ground now, right next to my driver’s door, was a photo lying face down. I reached out and picked it up thinking it must have fallen out of the file and been dragged out the door when I grabbed my purse. I tossed it on the rest of the stuff in the passenger’s seat and started the car.
After I backed out and shifted into drive, I reached over and picked up the photo. I turned it over and gasped as I saw a very clear, full color piece of pornography.
I nearly ran into a row of cars as I thought “Ugh I’ll throw it out the window.”
Then I thought, “No I cannot do that—someone will see me and pick it up and then what will I say? I am the little old lady librarian after all.”
I continued to drive erratically heading across the lot for the stoplight as I tried to tear the photo up and put it in the trash bag. Polaroid photos do not tear.
I realized if I kept driving crazy, someone would stop me to ask why, so I put the photo back down, face down and drove home.
I drove very carefully, not wanting to be stopped for anything and have to explain that photo in my car.
At home, I put that photo in the bottom of a bag of garbage and put that in the garbage can.
When I told my sons I had been porned in the parking lot right there in Waverly, Iowa, they seemed to doubt me! I went to the garbage, dug out the Polaroid and offered to show them. They (and my brothers later on) decided to pass on actually looking but did agree that it had happened.
Thinking whether the photo distributor might have been watching gave me the creeps all over again. Was he hoping I’d see it, smile and look around for the owner? Was he just hoping for the reaction I had provided by my startled look and erratic driving? Had he followed me? Was the placement accidental or deliberate?
I never have gotten the answers. I do still have the photo—it is in a plain brown paper wrapper and can still be seen if proof is necessary.
Now, I see that “Intimacy Coordinators” are part of film crews. What they coordinate is nothing like the intimacy depicted in my youth. We thought intimacy was a hug or reading a bedtime story to the children or a lasting, loving relationship. I checked out intimacy and found there are four common kinds: physical, emotional, mental or intellectual, and spiritual.
There is even a whole vocabulary for this electronic stuff. An intimacy coordinator is a professional who facilitates and choreographs scenes that involve intimacy but it is not the intimacy of my earlier understanding. Now intimacy seems to mean explicit and often violent interaction, primarily physical.
Electronics seem to have broadened the reach of the long-ago Polaroid predators.