The writing challenge is for a 50-word story. Not 49 and not 51 but 50 as measured by Word. Title is not included in count. Bio is not included in count. Must be personal and true. I am a regional storyteller as people everywhere do not understand what my parents were saying, August 1958 but people in Midwestern family farm country do.
And then I left
Heading off to that college with my boyfriend and my first semester scholarship and Mom saying how when I got in trouble, at least they’d know the boy. Dad reaching out to ruffle my hair and saying “You know, we can always sell a cow if we need the money.”
Bio: Patricia Coffie was born interested and Iowan. She shares stories of love and laughter and, sometimes, tears from a heart that belongs to the Midwest.
Helpers.
I stacked things on couch so I could vacuum rug and mop kitchen floor. Lots of noises, especially running water as I prepared for the mopping. Then I began to hear a tiny voice talking in a muffled tone. Looked at cell phone and computer to see if some strange new electronic invention had been dumped on me. Nothing. Checked the TV Remote. Nada.
Went to couch and listened to the bag. In the bag of things like stuffed toys for Trinkets and Togs, I thought I could hear talking. It was Grover purchased ever so long ago to give me a pattern to make a helmet for a puppet. Must have turned the battery switch on when I put that bag on the couch.
Fun as one more little game to play with myself. Hope you are also having fun—even if you don’t have a Grover to help.
After listening to those automated answering systems for five places in Waverly, I know I must press this or that, what the fax numbers are, the street addresses, the hours of business and a whole lot of sorting by this and by that. There are five places in healthcare-rich Waverly that can provide the Covid booster for people over 65. At least that I have found. I didn’t check the convenience stores. Four only have Pfizer while my vaccinations have been Moderna so I went to the place I’ve been using since 2015 and received the Moderna. So simple in 4 of the five.
Gathering the family stories for the next reunion, Sept. 15. I think some will be amused by this little adventure: Once instead of “kick the can” we played kick the lunchbox all the way home. We used mine. It was metal and had a glass-lined thermos. Mom heard us and the rattle coming and had a difficult time believing I could be so stupid.
Then there was always that sibling rivalry thing.
It was not always a competition but I liked to win and I still do. This time, Susan and I were playing on the swingset with the other kids. Susan and I were facing each other on the end bars. Susan said “Look what I can do.” and went backward NO HANDS then caught herself by her knees.
I was not to be outdone so said “Well look what I can do!” and went frontward NO HANDS… About one quick Uh oh later, I hit the ground flat SPLAT!
I tried to catch Susan and flatten her but could not breathe for so long, she had time to run up the driveway and into the house. Susan and everyone there was laughing hard and when I found I could breathe again, I wanted to pound on all of them.
Ah, the stories we’ll share at the 65th High School Reunion and at that maybe at least 80th family reunion.