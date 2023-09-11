We had a new library building and I arranged for the Fire Department to meet with staff in the parking lot so that we might actually use fire extinguishers—I didn’t want to have another building project and we had had a fire scare in the old library.
In order to choose the right type fire extinguisher, you must know what type of fire you are attempting to control. If you are not sure, your best course of action is to leave the area and activate the fire alarm. The National Fire Protection Association has divided fires into four types, determined by the materials or fuel being burned. Extinguishers are labeled as to which of the four types of fire they are effective in controlling.
The main types of fire have been coded with either a letter or a standard pictogram shown to the right on the extinguisher.
Class A: Fires with trash, wood, paper or other combustible materials as the fuel source.
Class B: Fires with flammable or combustible liquids as the fuel source.
Class C: Fires involving electrical equipment.
Class D: Fires with certain ignitable metals as a fuel source.
Within about a month of the training, a man came into the library and took a seat at one of the computers. He was on fire. No, he was not angry or in a hurry or really excited. He was on fire.
Smoke began rising from his side jacket pocket. Really.
Beth explained that he did not seem like trash, there was no smell of something inflammable, he was not sparking, and he did not seem to be metal.
Finally, Beth went over to tap him on the shoulder and say, “Excuse me but you seem to be on fire.” He jumped up and ran out the door.
He came back to explain. He had been smoking and had pinched out the cigarette and dropped the saved butt in his pocket where it reignited.
Beth said she would not have hesitated so long but she really was trying to determine if he was paper, liquid, electrical, or metal.
Ah, the adventures at the library.