In 1975-76. I was the single, studying parent. We were working on that MALS at the University of Iowa so someone would have to pay enough for us to have food and lodging.
Choices with logical consequences was my plan.
Then I learned the 7-year-old was starting fires in the woods and the 11-year-old was hopping freights. Action took the place of choices and logical consequences. I grabbed the 7-year-old and said, “Do not light fires in the woods!”
He said “OKaaaaaay, Mom.” Then I hid the matches in another place.
I was able to stick with reason and adult logic with the 11-year-old—I’d had some psychology classes by then. We would explore choices and logical consequences. I asked why he was hopping freights. He said it was exciting and fun and he could do it easily.
I remembered a clipping from the paper earlier that week about a 12-year-old boy who had fallen under a train in the Des Moines freight yards while trying to hop a freight. Both his legs had been cut off just below the knees. He had not died because he was found quickly and because the pressure had sealed the stumps temporarily. I read the clipping to my son and asked him how he thought such a thing might affect his life.
He said he supposed I would be sad. I said “No, no. Not my life. How about yours?”
He couldn’t see it too well. He guessed he would be sad. I explained that if he lived, he would be hurt forever in some ways but I guessed I could drop out of school and always take care of him. It would be a different life than we were planning but we could get some kind of help and get by. If he were killed instead of permanently hurt, I would still have his little brother but we would miss him terribly.
He was very quiet. I assumed he was listening and reasoning and choosing that he would no longer hop the freights. I felt I had made real progress in communication. I listened so hard for “You’re right, Mom. I won’t do it again.” that I thought that was what he thought when he really still thought “I am invincible.”
I was certain that I had used the better approach when I heard what his buddy’s parents had done. They said, “If we ever catch you on those tracks again, we’ll beat the crap out of you.”
Two days later, when the buddy hurt his leg on the railroad bridge and my son and his buddy came to me because they were afraid of what his parents would do, I was even more certain I had taken the best approach. My son said they had just been crossing the bridge and his buddy’s leg had gotten caught. I went with them to the buddy’s and talked to his parents. They took him to the doctor.
Years later I learned they were using the flange on the steel girders outside the trestle to hold on and walk across the river and it was most exciting if a train went by as they crossed. They were also hopping moving freight trains, riding across the trestle bridge and hopping off. Then they went to the Coralville Mall.
About a month after talking to my 11-year-old’s buddy, I found my 7-year-old was piling brush under the fire escapes to our apartment building and lighting it. I snatched him and demanded “Why?”
He said “But, Mom, you said not to light fires in the woods!” With that kind of logic—I explained consequences of setting fires anywhere, emphasizing the logical consequences of an unhappy mother, removed all matches, redoubled surveillance, and spoke to the other residents.
Four days later, we were coming back under the railroad overpass when my 11-year-old said “Mom, what time is it?”
“About 4:00. Why?”
He said, “Could you hurry up. My buddy will be unnnhhh…”
I knew, and he knew that I knew, they were still hopping freights.
I burst into tears, slammed the car into the parking lot, grabbed the groceries, opened the apartment door, threw them in from the doorway then set off across the grass for the railroad tracks. I climbed the chain link fence, dropped down into the weeds, struggled through the ravine and up the embankment. Both boys were right along with me. Even before we cleared the fence, they were as hysterical as I.
“Good time” I screamed. “Well, I like to have a good time as much as you do and I am hopping the next freight.”
“Easy!” I sobbed. “Well, I am as agile as you are and I am hopping the next freight.”
By now the 7-year-old was holding on to me and begging “Please, Mom, don’t do it, please, please.”
The 11-year-old was saying “Please, Mom. I won’t do it anymore.”
“Exciting? Well, I could use some excitement and I can do this as well as you can and if it’s so exciting, I am hopping the next freight.”
The 11-year-old was frantic and pacing the tracks with us now saying “Don’t, please, Mom. I won’t do it anymore I promise. I promise, Mom. Please, please, please. I promise. Oh, Mom, Mom, please.”
“If I get hurt—you see if you can get help. If I live you can drop out of school and just stay home and take care of me. It won’t be the life we had planned but we can probably get some help and we’ll get by. I am hopping the next freight.”
The 7-year-old was holding on and still sobbing “Oh Mom, don’t, don’t.”
“If I get killed—you have your brother and your Dad. Go live with them. I will just be dead. I am hopping the next freight.”
After about half an hour, the sobbing and screaming turned to tears and talking and the pacing to sitting in the sun on the tracks. We finally all agreed that not one of us was ever going to hop a freight on those tracks again. We walked arm-in-arm together back down the tracks to the walkway at the overpass and home.
Choices and logical consequences took on a whole new weight when they moved from concept to family—especially unhappy Mama. I believe that no one hopped another freight in the weeks remaining in Iowa City.
I know that I was even more glad than anyone else could have been that no train came by during that time on the tracks. I remain amazed and so pleased we survived that.
Dan said years later that the most dangerous thing had been the caves they dug in the riverbank. Collapse was a real possibility.
Chris played in the woods and one time rolled down a hill in poison ivy and had that all down one side of his face and one arm.
Fire though? I am the one who set the apartment on fire.
The weekend before Finals, their father asked to pick them up and keep them with him at his parents for the weekend. I could study!
Still trying to have responsibility/choices/consequences work, on Saturday morning I told them to pack their overnight bags for Grandma’s. They could hardly go wrong. I began to fry bacon in the cast iron skillet for breakfast.
All too soon, they were fighting about something so I ran back to see what was happening. I must have stayed longer than I thought I would. When I saw smoke rolling down the hall, I ran for the kitchen.
This apartment was the lower level of one of those cement block caves used as student housing for families. Each piece of furniture touched the next. The kitchen was one end of the living room. The refrigerator stood next to the stove, which was tight to the counter, which held the mini sink and had one more cabinet next to the wall. Every inch counted. I had expanded the storage with a magnetic hook on the side of the refrigerator to hold hot pads. Looked good too.
The skillet of bacon was on fire. The fire had spread up through the hot pads and was reaching for the wooden top cabinets. I screamed for the boys to get outside as I grabbed the hot pads and threw them into the tiny shallow sink and turned the water on.
Dan said “Get down on the floor, Chris. The smoke doesn’t come clear down.” Then I heard the doors open and close.
Now I felt the cabinets to see if they were on fire or only blistered. Next, I grabbed the skillet and dumped that into the mini sink under the running water. Then I had to go one by one, plink plink plink, to stop all the burning splashed drops of grease.
When the fire was out, I opened the doors, took a large bath towel and flapped it to chase smoke out. Finally, I told Dan and Chris they could come back in. I sat down at the greasy smoky table and Dan sat next to me. We looked at the greasy smoky mess and took note of the holes burned in the rag rug then found the holes burned in my pajama pants and cloth slippers.
Chris walked right past us. He went past the refrigerator, stove, cabinet, and sink and pointed to the only clean spot left in the kitchen area. He said, “Next time, Mom. Could we just use the fire extinguisher?”
We all laughed until the tears had cleared our eyes. Sometimes it was difficult to know who was teaching and who was learning.