Dan’s flight was LA to Chicago to Waterloo and back. Ended up stalled in Chicago. Three delays then cancelled on Tuesday—weather we think. Then Wednesday wait to board as all crew not in. Then board, then wait, then deplane as fuel spilled behind plane had to be cleaned, then reboard, then fly.
Meanwhile on Wednesday I’m in Waterloo Airport appreciating his email updates and chatting with others and sharing Dan’s updates. Finally, his plane landed and one couple waited to meet Dan as by then we felt like family.
One woman who deplaned in Waterloo stopped me to say, “This is the smallest airport I’ve ever seen. Is THAT the front door?”
I told her we had two gates and one luggage carousel and showed her where to find her luggage.
All in all, airline erred on side of caution several times for that less-than-one-hour final leg. I knew he had his electronics and could accomplish work wherever he was so knew he was disgusted with all the delay but could accomplish much.
Leaving was uneventful, not like previous trip where plane was delayed overnight and so flight out from Waterloo was delayed a day.
Entertained by Dan’s stories of other smaller airports and other huge airports he has used in travels around the world. Know Chris flew Sydney, Australia to Heathrow in London to New Jersey to Atlanta and back for a funeral.
Both sons have more amazing flight stories than I but I do have some. On one trip where the first leg was Des Moines to Chicago, I sat on the aisle seat and said “Hello” to my seatmate—a stranger to me. He began to talk and talked all the way to Chicago while I listened.
He was on a business trip that would last one week and would involve being in India. He had asked his wife to accompany him but she said she had to stay with their son and daughter. Their daughter was 16 and had Down’s Syndrome. He told me how he loved their daughter and had seen that they provided every opportunity for her to reach her full potential. He said their son was 14 and was such a disappointment that he could not even talk about him. Family was available to look out for them for a week. He said that just once in their marriage, he wanted to be the one to receive all the loving attention from his wife. It was only a week! He had taken care of all for so long. Couldn’t he be the center of her attention for only that one week?
I already had learned that sometimes the best thing we can do for another is listen. Sometimes we need to say out loud what is troubling us and say it to a perfect stranger. We are not telling the story so someone can say what we should do or should have done. We are talking out loud to hear the dilemma ourselves.
When we reached Chicago, I gathered my things and said I hoped I made my connecting flight as the time was short and I didn’t know my way around. When we reached the terminal, he took my arm and led me to my gate where people were already in line and boarding. Then, he kissed me on the cheek, said, “I wish you were going with me,” and disappeared.
That was a four-part trip. The second leg was Chicago to Nashville and my luggage was lost until the next day.
The third part was return Nashville to Chicago and I had souvenirs for my sons. I had a blue plastic water gun for one and had it in a plastic bag where the muzzle that said “Insert Ammo Here” stuck out. They took that and put it in a large cardboard box and shipped it.
On the fourth leg into Des Moines, a drunk sat next to me and kept insisting he would buy me a drink. I finally said “If I let you buy me a drink, will you stop talking to me?”
He said yes but continued to tell me every Farmer’s Daughter joke he knew and then when we landed, he said I had great legs and asked if I knew of a place he could spend the night. I said “No” and escaped.
I jingled all the way off the plane as I was carrying a plastic bag full of empty drink bottles because when the attendant brought my drink, I mentioned that my son was collecting bottles and I’d like to keep that empty one. It seemed that nearly everyone on the plane had a drink and gave me the empty for that collection.
I hope you also have trips that include adventures only a little out-of-the-ordinary.