Grandma Nellie May Maude (Weaver) Fredregill and Grandpa James Clifford Fredregill on 50th wedding anniversary.

A Gathering of Stories about My Grandmother, Nellie May Maude (Weaver) Fredregill

From Betty Lou—her daughter. Mom’s dad took them to Colorado to find gold. They traveled in a wagon train going there and found nothing. To get money for train ride home, her dad sat Nellie on a Bar in a Dancehall and she sang for tips until they had enough to return to Iowa by train. Nellie said she was around 8 years old so maybe 1902.