A Gathering of Stories about My Grandmother, Nellie May Maude (Weaver) Fredregill
From Betty Lou—her daughter. Mom’s dad took them to Colorado to find gold. They traveled in a wagon train going there and found nothing. To get money for train ride home, her dad sat Nellie on a Bar in a Dancehall and she sang for tips until they had enough to return to Iowa by train. Nellie said she was around 8 years old so maybe 1902.
Mom (Nellie) lived in the Chesterfield area of Des Moines when the family returned to Iowa. She would walk over the railroad viaduct to go to milk their cow. Nellie had a sister, Myrtle who died at 8 or 9 and a brother, Ed Weaver, who moved to Montana, maybe.
Mom (Nellie) sang around the house. I loved when Mom played the piano, no lessons, natural, for me. “She listened to me sing in junior high and high school. By the time I sang a song 3 times, she could play the piano while I sang.”
From Patricia—her granddaughter. Nellie gave birth to her eight children at their home. Many years later, she was present at my home birth and was the one to give me my first bath and swaddling.
Grandma Nellie wanted her own money. She waited until the eight kids were grown and all but one gone, then, when Grandpa went to work at the Filling Station, told Betty to stay in the house, and figured out how to start the car and back it out of the garage. She taught herself to drive but it was still his car.
From Susan—her granddaughter. After he retired Grandpa Jim “helped” Grandma Nellie cook. One time too many he added salt to her noodles, which she had already salted, and ruined them.
Grandma went and got dressed, put on her hat, and caught the bus from where they lived on E. 29th Street. She went downtown and got a job at Gambles (I think) department store. She was head of Department in three months. She worked there and became the best worker they had. Seems you never want to push one of the Fredregill women too far!
When Grandma Nellie’s mother died, Great Grandpa Weaver had her buried in a pauper’s grave. That heartbreak was taken care of by Grandma’s husband, Grandpa Jim Fredregill, who had Nellie’s mother exhumed and reburied with a headstone in Chesterfield Cemetery. Grandma Nellie did not have an easy childhood.
From Patricia—her granddaughter. First Walk on the Moon to Covered Wagons
When the first moon mission was happening, my sister Susan said she was sitting in living room with Jim and Nellie. Grandpa and Susan were fascinated by the landing. What was Nellie doing? She was sitting in her rocker, reading her Bible and telling them that the moon mission was fake, that God would not permit it to happen. She was a total believer. Susan said “I know God welcomed her to heaven.”
I took Grandpa and Grandma to the exhibit at NASA after the first Walk on the Moon and Grandpa and Grandma looked at and touched the Command Module. They were informed about the mission but not overly excited. Then I took them to Gulf Gate—an enormous shopping mall near Houston.
That mall was so huge that there were two live longhorn steers in a pen in one area and kitty corner from that pen was a covered wagon. Grandma walked right up to that covered wagon and said “This is just like the one my family came to Iowa in except the little chest was over there and the covering was oilcloth rather than canvas.” She said it matter-of-factly.
I added my amazement about the covered wagon to my observation of their reaction to the spacecraft to my ebbing adrenaline rush from Grandpa’s driving and those memories have stayed with me.
From Lois—her granddaughter. Once I had heard that she came to Iowa in a covered wagon, walking behind it. I wonder if that was this trip.
From Susan—her granddaughter. When Nellie and Jim vacationed after retirement, they were adventurous. Along with Daisy and Ray they joined a caravan to Mexico pulling small trailers. Nellie, though a teetotaler, drank beer along with others as they had been advised not to drink the water. Later when she was ill with heart problems, she took a tablespoon of whiskey prescribed by doctor. She said neither of those counted for her drinking alcohol.
Then, when Cuba still under Bautista, Jim wanted to go to Cuba. Nellie said she would not go unless it was by boat. Final was that they flew to Cuba and came back to Florida by boat. Jim spent trip back in their cabin trying not to upchuck. Nellie was at the front on boat, reveling in the wind and water. While in Cuba their taxi drivers told them that there was going to be a revolution. They weren’t home very long and Castro took over.
From Patricia—her granddaughter. The photograph is of the wedding gown she made for me in 1960. She paid $12.50 for the material—white peau de soie.
My Grandma Nellie was an ordinary and remarkable woman.
Have you noticed that through the Gold Rush, wagon trains, trains and on through the Depression with 8 children, then into my life, facing all of the challenges, no guns are present in any mention in the stories?
No guns to solve problems.
