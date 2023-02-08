Patricia Coffie

Patricia Coffie

Isn’t it wonderful when your needs are anticipated? HyVee meat counter has the salmon I want but did not have it in the size I wanted. We determined that one of the larger pieces could be cut in half and provide two pieces the size I wanted. Then, again, Dave (I’m pretty sure) asked if I’d like those in separate packages. Yes.

Veridian has live people to take care of my business—even at the drive-up. How delightful. They meet your need without showing you a list of everything anyone has ever needed (those FAQS) and asking you to choose from the online automated computerized primary or secondary systems and suppliers.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.