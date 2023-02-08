Isn’t it wonderful when your needs are anticipated? HyVee meat counter has the salmon I want but did not have it in the size I wanted. We determined that one of the larger pieces could be cut in half and provide two pieces the size I wanted. Then, again, Dave (I’m pretty sure) asked if I’d like those in separate packages. Yes.
Veridian has live people to take care of my business—even at the drive-up. How delightful. They meet your need without showing you a list of everything anyone has ever needed (those FAQS) and asking you to choose from the online automated computerized primary or secondary systems and suppliers.
Don’t you love the feeling you have after a hair cut or hair styling? I was served by a new hair stylist at Mane Street Hair and besides the great hair care, heard from others about the difficulties of healthcare professionals who retire or die and you must move on. Then there is “recliner hair” as those of us with recliners and TVs know. Besides the books to read. Always a good feeling after Mane Street Hair.
Still so pleased by new and not-electronic improvement at Dr. Smiley’s practice. Besides the fact that they are concerned about health and wear masks and shields, when I needed a filling replaced, they took my glasses and gave me dark glasses to wear during the work! That may have been one more part of their protective practices, covering my eyes from them and anything from my eyes but for me? Those dark glasses meant not having that bright light in my eyes and not having to watch that dentist with the drill approach and work. It was great!
One son says dark glasses have always been part of his dental care but it took me about 80 years to discover a practice using dark glasses.
Needed new support hose. Yes, I am supposed to wear them but do not know how to choose among sizes and strengths. So pleased to have staff at Meyer’s explain and listen while I told of the time I had to have the TSA frisk in Detroit Airport because my driver’s license had been stolen in the Atlanta Airport. I did make the TSA lady laugh when I asked if I would get special treatment because my bright purple support hose matched my bright purple wheelie bag. She said she had not been asked that question before.
Mail delivery with new carrier means mail is here by 3:30 instead of 5. That’s good.
Marring the good times. Born and raised in Des Moines and not sure if Kimmee’s bill to profit private schools or the shooting at a DM school on Jan. 23 is the most sobering and saddening.
Bought eggs from Faux Farms. Love to use local and organic farmers. We can count on quality and I can take my own reusable bag there and to all stores I use. Splurged on scrambled eggs!
I’m on tap for jury duty in February. About time but I did wonder if they know my stories always appear on the Opinion page. Husband once served when the charge was reckless driving—man had put his false teeth on passenger seat and reached to retrieve them when they fell on the floor. That distraction meant he rear-ended the car ahead. Guilty.
Snow removal by Wapsie Pines. What a wonderful contract to have in place!
Let’s remember to spread some of those hits of well-being where we can.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.