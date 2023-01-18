Patricia Coffie (copy)

Patricia Coffie

When taking your recyclables to the recycling center, do not hold your car keys in your hand as you dump items in the bins. Almost dropped mine. Yes, the staff can help retrieve the keys but—just don’t.

The recycling center is kept clean and easy to use. Thank you, City and Volunteers.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.