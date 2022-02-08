It was my bedtime and so I put on pajamas, sat on edge of bed and put glasses on the nightstand. That’s when I decided that strange feeling might mean one more trip to the toilet. I started to get up when the first wave of vomit blew out. I had only my cupped hands to catch the stuff and that makes a container too small and leaky and besides holding my cupped hands near my face meant spewing the spew straight back into my face.
I finished at the toilet and then took a washcloth to my face, washed my hands, and followed my trail across the carpet — trying to clean as I went.
Thought to take a bath towel for beside the bed on a chair and put the wastebasket by the bed just in case. Changed pajamas. Back to bed and curled up under covers when second wave hit. Learned that finding that towel on the chair took way too long what with the urgency of the vomit wave. Again, to toilet and clean up and fresh pajamas. Pillowcase and fitted sheet removed and replaced.
Fresh towel on chair, I’m thinking but not so well. Third wave comes as I am in bed. Towel within reach but not instantly so back to toilet and then change towel, bedding, pajamas.
Fourth wave is again amazing to me. Wave colors so far pale yellow, slime green, red (that fresh spaghetti sauce I thought after determining the vomit was not black) and then various layers of yellow and green as time moved along.
Now I think — about out of bedding, no more fresh pajamas, have 10 bath towels left. Bathtub filling up with vomit soaked stuff. Maybe go to recliner?
Recliner plus arranging bath towel to cover neck and spread down to belly button meant no reaching for anything. For the next three waves, with left hand, could form a pouch for the vomit (still leaking through) as right hand straightened recliner and gave the push-off for that toilet.
Have stopped thinking that’s the last wave. Thinking now that hiccoughs are one preliminary warning. Sneezing is also a warning as that vomit causes some sinus stimulation — especially sneezing three to five times in a row.
Four times from bed, two from recliner make up one night with fitful sleeps in-between. Seventh wave comes in the mid-morning as I know the signs and rush to that toilet.
Remember stale Ginger Ale and soda crackers from childhood but have neither on hand. Have some crackers but incredibly stale and only trash.
Now I risk a glass of room temperature water. So delicious! Stays down.
Thinking food poisoning not COVID as I have been faithful to COVID/delta/omicron/stupid variant health measures. I did fix my own fresh everything spaghetti but saw that last layer of olives in that pretty much forgotten old jar in the refrigerator door and ate that last dozen. Bet that was it.
Now for the many loads of laundry. Then the remaking of queen-size bed — protective mattress cover, mattress cover, sheets, blankets and pillows. Glad I had the make-up for the bed that I had used back in 2000 after abdominal surgery. Painful to do all the lifting and tugging with arthritis in hands.
Towels and pajamas clean and back in places. Shower soon — would not have been good place to be what with dizziness and vomiting.
Glad I did not drive to pick up mail or buy some Ginger Ale. Dizzy and vomiting are not good when driving either.
So, I was bored and looking for some safe action but should maybe make that action cleaning the refrigerator rather than eating a dozen really stale olives.
Grateful to be back to bored. Onward.