What a wonderful concept!
If people could change one thing in their lives to be happier, what would it be?
“They should invest in their relationships with other people.” So says Dr. Robert Waldinger as reported on NPR.
This is so simple. Say “Hello.” Say “Thank you.” Smile. Help. Accept kindnesses such as returning your shopping cart for you. Provide kindnesses to others. Call someone you’ve been missing—not those with whom you Social-Media constantly but that Aunt or your grandmother or grandfather or the old friend.
Waldinger labeled these as “hits of well-being.” How many could you provide in a day?
I was reminded of this Easy Reader from long ago by Waldinger’s research.
The Little Brute Family by Russell Hoban and Lillian Hoban.
The Brute family eats sand and gravel for breakfast and a stew of sticks and stones for dinner. No one says “please” or “thank you.” Instead, they kick and yell and punch and shove. Then one day Baby Brute happens upon “a little wandering lost good feeling in a field of daisies.” When he brings it home in his pocket, nothing is ever the same for the Little Brute Family.
Eventually, they change their name from Brute to Nice. The book has been revised and reissued so I hope Waverly Public Library will add it to the collection once more.
Aren’t the “hits of well-being” like that “little wandering lost good feeling”? Spread some of those hits around today.
Besides people interactions, I began to think of support animals and what “hits of well-being” they must provide. Same for service animals. I remember not to attempt to pet or feed support or service animals as I understand their relationships to be so very important for their humans.
Your other pets? Remember they are yours and their endearing worshipful looks are yours to treasure.
Just after full dark a few days ago, I went down to mailbox and saw a man walking a dog. The black dog would have been invisible but for the neon harness it was wearing. Did seem a little spooky not seeing the dog but seeing that harness walking along in the dark. Great idea. Gave me a little good feeling.
I am still so pleased by the study that resulted in “hits of well-being” rather than “hints.” Such a different concept—one is to build your well-being and that of others hit by hit and the other is to judge yourself and others from hints.
For other hits of well-being, one is just listening. At least 10 specific times in my life, I have seen the validation and relief when I have listened to someone, only listened. These people, young and old, were full of emotion—love, sorrow, fear, joy, worry—and needed a safe space to express those emotions. I knew 5 of them but the others were perfect strangers. I’ve seen the relief of someone listening in storytelling, puppetry, conversation, air flights, sitting on the stairs in a darkened building, waiting somewhere. These strangers seem to need to say what’s worrisome out loud without the judgement that might come from family, friends, employers.
Today, staff at Casey’s, WalMart, HyVee, and Fareway provided “hits of well-being” as I did my local shopping. Thank you.