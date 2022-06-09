My three brothers go to hardware stores to see if there is a new wrench or wood chipper or tractor or…
They go to wander wide-eyed among the wonders of the Hardware Store.
One lives in the city of Ankeny and has his own wood chipper.
One lives in Ft. Myers where he told me the thing that passed as grass, we Iowans would call sand burs. He has a lawn mower but only uses it to mow the deck if the sand burs grow up through the boards.
One in Altoona, has a perfectly reworked John Deere B. That is one that he used on the 40 acres. When he bought it and put it in their backyard, his wife was not happy. We are allowed to refer to it only as “that big green thing.”
I found that I needed several items that might very well be found at Miller True Value here in Waverly. I went looking—for help. As usual, staff plus George and Colleen provided excellent help. I have the new drain stopper, dish pan, graduation card, Kleenex, and glue remover for the artificial grass glued to my steps long ago. I must actually measure the aerator for the kitchen sink as they come in so many precise sizes.
A few years back, Miller True Value staff helped with the nuts and bolts that made the Alien puppet have arms that worked.
Others I have appreciated recently include Zach at Waverly Public Library for his help with that wonderful newspaper service they have. I found and printed the article but it was in such a tiny font I could not read it. We found the way to print it in readable typeface.
Leisure services helped me many times over a week’s time as we tried to get my old laptop to work with their updated projector. I made three trips to iTech in Cedar Falls, two to Walmart in Waverly, and did appreciate the help of many members of Bremer County Genealogical Society (BCGS) too as finally we made that PowerPoint on Mustaches and Mustache Cups work. Thanks to all for your patience and work. I love the kind of help that says, follow me or some variation of that.
A visit to a collector whose main collection is dolls was another BCGS treat. Hundreds of dolls in beautiful array along with their accoutrements, lovingly stored and displayed. I took two of mine for refreshing. I kept the doll from my 16th Christmas—just as I kept the wad of tape I used in the class ring I had been allowed to accept at my 16th birthday, the month before. Eventually, I gave that ring back but my scrapbook still has that wad of tape!
Lunch was at Cliff’s Place in beautiful downtown Horton—such a great outing. Cliff’s Place has grown but maintained its large and loyal following of just plain folks interested in just good food and drink.
Back to work on two submissions to Hawkeye Heritage in Des Moines. My folks, on both Mother’s and Father’s sides came to Iowa long ago, liked it, and stayed.