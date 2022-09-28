Some tell me I am old. Do you really think anyone old needs to be told? My mirror and my aches and pains are quite communicative.

I love the folks who take a look and offer to take my grocery cart back or wait while I walk by or let me check out ahead of them. I appreciate the smiles and the countless little courtesies.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.