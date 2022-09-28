Some tell me I am old. Do you really think anyone old needs to be told? My mirror and my aches and pains are quite communicative.
I love the folks who take a look and offer to take my grocery cart back or wait while I walk by or let me check out ahead of them. I appreciate the smiles and the countless little courtesies.
I don’t appreciate self-checkout and how many staffed check-outs that closes. If there were some cash payment for working for that company? Maybe. I wonder if those stores have forgotten they are there to provide things, accept money, and move on to provide and accept from the next person trying to shop there.
I am reminded of the lawyer on the Library Board who said if they had been told, at his insurance company, that replacing the secretarial pool would mean adding an IT pool which would cost more in personnel plus require all that equipment and its upkeep and upgrading, they might have made better preparations for this “cost-saving” improvement.
Do I need the shrieking of the political ads to make me vote or to make me vote against the “Awfouls”? I can see the mouth move and the words come out that tell me not to give that thing and its power and control and money hungry mob any leadership role in my land.
The late-night pundits get the situations, the horrors, and the dangers right time after time after time. I don’t know why people I know don’t understand the dangers and the ways to act that will mitigate the horrors. Voting accompanied by armed soldiers? Killed over a headscarf? Egad.
I’m not sure why I still need that annual package of candy corn. It might have been a mistake to have purchased and opened it this far from Halloween.
Digitizing old letters provides two things. One is the simplicity of keyword searching. The other is the pleasure of revisiting old times.
Those traveling times when I took a sleeping bag and took my chances on places and comforts of lodgings are over. Wish someone had helped me understand that an air mattress on the floor with the three house cats would no longer be easily endurable. I should have known—I can still remember the well-meaning but deplorable part of one overnight event. A member of that Board said I would be staying with her at her home. She did not say I would be given a canvas army cot in the kitchen of her home, which also was in use as the kitchen for her household; her husband, their four little kids and their dog.
Having a congenitally drippy nose, I don’t get the use of nose jewelry that involves something stuck in your nose or nostrils or hanging out of your nostrils. Snot is snot and that’s not nice—even hanging from or with jewelry. In Covid and Flu times? That stuff is contaminated.
Hulu says I need a new TV or equipment to continue to see my son’s show on Hulu. Everything electronic including banking says upgrade all the time and includes that agreement not meant to be read but to be legal protection as the entity can say, “But we told you and you agreed.” Why are we so content with that?
I’m going to Dad’s side’s family reunion and one of the teens there last year was bored. I told one of my sons that I was going to take my laptop to allow that boy to watch one of his early horror movies, Blood Salvage, now on YouTube. My son told me teens do not watch in theaters, on TVs or on computers. They watch on cell phones. Huh.
I’ve been contacted by a national organization about pay and benefits equity. Reminded me to look at the notebook of information about 1982’s pay equity for library employees’ struggle. One ploy was to compare historically underpaid people to historically underpaid people. When that city administrator presented a chart comparing all libraries pay in cities of 5000 to 10,000 with no other information and said no increase in pay was justified. I fleshed out that chart, including size of library, education requirements for the Director, budget, and collection et cetera. Then I showed how many of those cities did not have city administrators, paid fire crews, or any police department at all and asked if Waverly would be adopting those changes too? That was the last seen of that set of comparable data.
The Federal Legislation against discrimination by sex, religion, and so much more was passed in 1964. Still in 1982, political entities felt they could ignore that. Really?
I don’t get some of today’s thinking. I do get what my folks taught me. Pay attention, figure things out, and get things done.