Patricia Coffie

I am currently taking one of the offerings in the Keep on Learning series at Wartburg. This Storytelling course is delightful. Presenter used Three Billy Goats Gruff as illustration. That reminded me of best variation I have heard. Storyteller used figurines and a bridge made of books on a tabletop and did the traditional telling until time for the third Billy Goat. He marched a Tyrannosaurus Rex out on the bridge and to the collective gasp, looked at us and said “What? Haven’t you heard of adoption?”

This Thanksgiving holiday, saw a new and useful phrase “Commodified craftmanship.” Now, remember that Art is worth money and accepting money for your Art is not a bad thing but creating only for sale may be slightly different. I am from a time when quality of the story outweighed the timing of the story. Now the call is for 3-minute stories or 99 second slam stories or 7-or-10-minute stories.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.