I am currently taking one of the offerings in the Keep on Learning series at Wartburg. This Storytelling course is delightful. Presenter used Three Billy Goats Gruff as illustration. That reminded me of best variation I have heard. Storyteller used figurines and a bridge made of books on a tabletop and did the traditional telling until time for the third Billy Goat. He marched a Tyrannosaurus Rex out on the bridge and to the collective gasp, looked at us and said “What? Haven’t you heard of adoption?”
This Thanksgiving holiday, saw a new and useful phrase “Commodified craftmanship.” Now, remember that Art is worth money and accepting money for your Art is not a bad thing but creating only for sale may be slightly different. I am from a time when quality of the story outweighed the timing of the story. Now the call is for 3-minute stories or 99 second slam stories or 7-or-10-minute stories.
I tell some 20-minute or even 90-minute stories. My challenge is to find the right venue for those stories. My challenge is NOT to cut the stories to fit someone’s time frame.
Once, I cut a 20-minute story to meet a 15 minute time slot. That meant cutting this. “They had virgin timberland where they ran cattle. In that timberland, the deer and wildcats ran each other.” Can you see that family farm in southern Iowa?
In another instance, I was asked to insert police brutality as a condition of publication. I refused saying that I would be pleased to tell my own story but would not read her story so if the change meant I could not be included—fine, leave my story out. She replied with one of my very favorite comments “You’re right. We’d like to have you tell your own story.”
I do have a one-minute story that covers everything in the technical evaluation of a story. Beginning, middle, end—rising action, climax, denouement (the final part of a narrative in which the strands of the plot are drawn together and matters are explained or resolved)—universal elements.
The one-minute story came in response to a storytelling slam (competition) where the judging was delayed and, in that delay, the emcee asked for tellers who had one-minute to three-minute-stories to step up. Several said they had a story that would fit, then told for 11 minutes or 17 minutes…. There was much unhappiness about that whole evening.
I thought it would be good to actually develop one-minute to three-minute stories. This is the actual one-minute story that grew out of that evening’s experiences.
1973 my honey and me flying down the highway
Our darlings asleep in the back seat
Kitty Wells singing on the radio
Me singing along in my customary key of free
Please release me, let me go
You don’t love me anymore
To live together is a sin
Release me and let me love again
And he cited that singalong in his list of rationalizations for divorce.
My series of gravy stories allows me to meet timing requirements without sacrificing meaningful content.
Stories do mature and may need updating or editing but only if they remain true to the original stories.
I do understand timing requirements for productions and can meet them.
I like best to tell meaningful stories with the freedom to continue as long as the listeners and the producers are positively engaged. Together we have opportunities to Keep on Learning.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.