Yes, I had been glad to cancel this non-essential procedure due to COVID-19. But after five attempts, it is good to have it done – as in over and done.
Yucky to talk about? Yes, indeed. However, best good news I’ve had in awhile.
I was alarmed when told Waverly Health Center does not require vaccinations for all employees. What does it mean when medical facilities do not take medical knowledge and advice seriously?
The Waverly Health Center does require masks for all. That reduced my fear – a little.
I had been going out of town for those screenings but finally thought with an actual Health Center here in town, surely a colonoscopy can be done locally.
I was given a print on paper set of directions to follow. That was good as it was not one more computer game I would be forced to play and the brochure was personalized and very thorough. I could carry it with me to shop and check things off as purchased or completed.
As I have done before for this screening, I used a taxi for transportation. From my home to the Health Center is 2 miles. The cost to be taken and later to be brought home was $90. The driver came from Cedar Falls. Isn’t there someone in Waverly who could work for Dolly’s Taxi and Transport Service? Know insurance and such with equipment is a serious money investment. Seems it might be a good thing to have such service more directly available in Waverly.
Everyone from Taxi driver through Dr. Ivey and all Waverly Health Center Surgery Suite staff was very thorough and thoughtful.
And I think they enjoyed that story of when Dan was born. Back in 1964, at Iowa Methodist, they had given me an enema so I’m in hard labor, on a bedpan, embroidering a dresser scarf when nurse goes down hall checking on mothers-to-be in each room. Next door she scolds “If you’d shut up and breathe the way I told you to, you’d feel better!”
Then she poked her head in my room and said, “It’s all right to make some noise.”
I thought “Yeah, right” and kept embroidering. Everyone on staff on that floor stopped in to see the one in labor, on a bedpan, embroidering. I still have that dresser scarf.
Now Chris’ encounter with a surgeon was interesting although maybe not fully believed. The surgeon suggested he would cut Chris’ hair then do some stitching to the wound on his face from the accident where the jaws of life had to be used to cut Chris out of the car. Chris had been haircut-free for 11 years by then and told that surgeon that as bad as he felt, he could still get up and beat the surgeon until he felt equally bad if the surgeon cut his hair. I have softened the language Chris actually used. No haircut.
Really appreciated that everything was explained before it began, filled with caring and comfort where possible, explained again when the procedure was over, and then that I was given print on paper reports and after care instructions. The font used is the one called “Miniscule” but my reading glasses and I figured it out.
Surely have worried about that colonoscopy and a little giddy about done and reasonably OK. That’s why they said — eat and do normal little things today. Skip the spiciest foods. Don’t mow the lawn or such. Don’t drive for 24 hours. I can read and follow those directions.
I gave them my own print health history as well as answering their questions.
Maybe you all will want to create your own print health history. If you live long enough, all those medical professionals you trusted because they were older and wiser – those medical professionals will retire and be replaced by kids. As you try to fill out the same but different medical forms with that old information for every new provider, it is easier to do it from a written health history of your own making than from memory.
Hope you and yours are well and wise enough to be vaccinated and masked. I see the School Superintendent thinks a decree that these are pre-pandemic times will keep our children and school staff safe. I am amazed by the work people will make in order to avoid a very simple vaccination.