I fell in with puppeteers in about 1970 and with storytellers in about 1976. Those were the formal dates—the beginnings of public presentations. How delightful to continue with both all these years later.
Whether in puppetry or in stories, the basic messages fall into six categories as defined by August Rubrecht, professor at University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, long ago.
There are only about half a dozen stories in the world but there must be billions of ways to tell them. He identified this half dozen:
I have found that personal stories, including those in puppetry, told out loud or in writing provide a way for each of us to experience
a time to share love and laughter and sometimes tears, and
a way to heal, to change, and to grow.
Right now, our national stories can be told as any and all of the six. Are we listening?
Covid changed so much. Storytellers and puppeteers found electronics and online gatherings. That changed organizations from being based in regional representation to special interest organizations with worldwide membership.
The emphasis seems to be shifting to timing, slam competitions, and electronics from authentic content and story sharing. I understand that some fix the competitions so that more “wins” can be shown in their resumes. I am mature enough (read “old” if you must) to value content over competition.
Among my favorite after-the-telling comments?
“That wasn’t worth a quarter! That was worth a dollar!” from a sixth grader for gruesome and gladsome stories from home. As storytellers, we believed Art was worth money so had asked each child to pay twenty-five cents to attend.
“A lot of people can make people laugh. Only a few can let them cry. You can do both. Thank you.” This room full of retirees and I had ended my cascade of family stories with all of us in tears. I was standing with shaking hands holding my cup of coffee when one man came to me, put his hands around mine and said that lovely thing.
After telling the true story of one summer at Kenny and Helen’s, one of the team of emcees was so moved, he could not return to the stage to close the concert. Professional storytellers were among those who waited in line for up to 30 minutes to speak of their lives and that story. When I asked the professional from New York City, why a story of rural Iowa kept him so long, he said “Oh, Pat. We all have an Uncle Kenny or an Aunt Helen or wish we had yours.”
We all have stories to tell. This Thanksgiving, I hope you shared some of yours.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.