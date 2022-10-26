Not an academic or political or economic expert; just a person trying to understand living in a country so determined to step back and analyze, sell power, and use economy-this and economy-that accusations to keep economy someone else’s problem.
If all the money being used to show the criminality of the top criminal, and its resulting damage to the economy, were simply used for a trial (or 462 or so trials) and to put that top criminal in prison from which a ton of legal people could handle the appeal (or 462 thousand appeals) that would be made—there would still be plenty of money-making possibilities in the political arena.
What if that “He did it (and it and it and it…); what now?” money were repurposed to actually build an economy meant to let us live? Teacher pay, infrastructure, food, housing, retail clerks, manufacturing jobs…
What if we stopped selling political office? Billions in advertising of all kinds, polls, surveys, and barrages of pleading and scolding and asking, asking, asking for more money—there’s money to be made in marketing fear—a lot of money—would stop flowing. We seem to want to keep spending and receiving that political money. Seems to me we will never forgo that piece of money-making.
Can we build an economy based more on work and reward and less on selling political office?
I heard this performed by storyteller Bobby Norfolk long ago and it brings sorrow still.
Six humans trapped by happenstance
Each possessed a stick of wood--
Their dying fire in need of logs,
But the first one held hers back,
For, of the faces around the fire,
She noticed one was black.
The next one looked cross the way
Saw one not of his church,
And could not bring himself to give
The fire his stick of birch.
The third one sat in tattered clothes
He gave his coat a hitch,
Why should his log be put to use
The rich man just sat back and thought
Of wealth he had in store,
And keeping all that he had earned
From the lazy, shiftless poor.
The black man’s face bespoke revenge
As the fire passed from his sight,
For he saw in his stick of wood
A chance to spite the white.
And the last man of this forlorn group
Did nought except for gain,
Giving just to those who gave
Was how he played the game.
Their sticks held tight in death’s stilled hands
They did not die from cold without--
They died from cold within.
Just a little old lady wondering.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.