Patricia Coffie

Not an academic or political or economic expert; just a person trying to understand living in a country so determined to step back and analyze, sell power, and use economy-this and economy-that accusations to keep economy someone else’s problem.

If all the money being used to show the criminality of the top criminal, and its resulting damage to the economy, were simply used for a trial (or 462 or so trials) and to put that top criminal in prison from which a ton of legal people could handle the appeal (or 462 thousand appeals) that would be made—there would still be plenty of money-making possibilities in the political arena.