So much to see just walking up one side and down the other on Bremer on those warm days. Benches for breaks on W Bremer too. The walking along the river is the best and there are benches too. Sometimes the geese and deer and turtles watch with you.
Wanted to see the Waverly Market on W Bremer. This is a place for all local artists to display and sell their works right on Bremer, downtown. Unique and locally created clothing, furniture, wall hangings, soaps and such, plus more coming soon.
Have been remembering that cheesesteak at the Wild Carrot all though this Pandemic and today it was as delicious as I had remembered.
Saw the spread on Library renewal and was immediately pleased that we planners of 1998 included the patios for expansion in the future. The pillars are load-bearing so the roof is supported for expansion to enclose those patios.
Love the immediate access to Ramker’s and to Hinderaker’s and so many other excellent evaluate, build, maintain, and repair companies right here in Waverly.
Loving the raised and widened Cedar Lane. The amazing thing is how much our wildlife looks like lawn ornaments of deer, ducks, geese, turkeys, turtles, and squirrels plus other woodland animals. I keep my speed in check along Cedar Lane because those “lawn ornaments” have a habit of becoming animated and zipping out into the street right in front of you. The squirrels are the most puzzling as they will stop in the street and look right at you, daring you to miss them.
More snow, March snow—not unexpected but cold. Some are clearing sidewalks, avoiding ice and that salt slush, and for me? Staying home and inside.
Years ago, I took a walk in Harlington Cemetery.
When walking off a failed relationship, I passed a man in the cemetery. That cemetery and its peace were the mid-point of my walks. Since I had passed him several days in a row on my walks, I said something like, “Looks like someone you loved very much passed away not so long ago.” He began to overflow with sorrow and anger and longing and I listened.
Listening helped him some with his wife’s death. He showed me a handwritten note on an envelope. He said, “Here’s a poem her cousin wrote about her and if I could type, I’d have it printed up and give it out to everyone so they could all know how wonderful she was.”
I said, “I can type.” He trusted me with the envelope with the understanding I would return it the next day.
I typed it up and returned it to him in the cemetery. He had it printed and did indeed give it out.
During this time, brother Tom called me and when I said I was meeting a man in the cemetery, he said “I have some time coming and I’ll be up tomorrow.” He came once again to be sure I was all right.
The man with the typed memorial began to contact me frequently. He transferred all that loss and longing to me. As the town’s library director, I was easy to find.
Once I said I had to go as I was to receive a quote for work on my roof. He went immediately into plans to fix my roof.
I was a little worried about his increasing attention and yet felt his need to once again find purpose so asked if he would like to go with me to a singles group in Waterloo. He agreed, wanting so much to do what I wanted. He needed to drive so I rode with him to Waterloo in the cigarette smoke-soaked pickup while he prevented himself from continuing to chain smoke.
I introduced him to a Widows and Widowers section in that singles group in Waterloo where he found listeners more fitting for his needs and I could move on to meet my own needs.
Listening, even to sounds in the cemetery, mattered.