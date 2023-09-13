I knew that I could have a good time as city librarian in small town Iowa but I thought I might have to work at it. We came in August of 1976 and by January, word was out about my first affair.
That first December, staff members got together and gave me a rabbit’s foot fern. This living plant was carried home in 29 below zero weather—and that’s without the wind chill. I installed the plant on the stereo cabinet under a lamp. I was terrified the plant would go into decline or even die and what would the staff think then?
We were keeping the plant in sunshine during the days and then turning the lamp on at night. My son with a paper route would get up, deliver the papers, slam the door at least once between 5 and 6 a.m., then again when he came home and turned off the lamp. He’d sleep on the couch till time for school. The plant seemed to be happy.
Shortly after this routine was established, Charlie from across the street knocked at our front door in the late afternoon on a Saturday. I opened the door. Charlie said “You tell your boyfriend to go home earlier!” Then he stomped back to his place.
My sons and I examined our activity knowing that I had no current boyfriend and had not yet had even one date in Waverly, Iowa. We figured it was the fern and the paper route.
I made time at the next Board meeting to explain my “Affair with Fern” before the story could grow to small town mythic proportions.
Thank you to all the “good” people in Waverly for giving me so many stories. I’ll be listening for how long it takes for the telephone game to improve this one.