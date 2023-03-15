You didn’t know her but you might have enjoyed her attitude. She was my Aunt Virginia and she died March 9, 2023. She was 97.
She was an amazing woman.
In 1978, Virginia Klemm of Des Moines made it to the top of the male-dominated commercial and industrial heating and refrigeration business by purchasing the company for which she worked for 23 years. Klemm began as an office manager in the business she eventually owned and operated.
In the years before cell phones and computers, my Aunt Virginia would be in the office when someone working in the field would call in to ask the boss, also out working in the field, how to solve a problem. Virginia would call the boss, he would tell her how to fix the problem, and she would call that employee back and tell him what to do. Pretty soon, Virginia knew the business as well as anyone.
As far as Klemm knew, she was the only woman in the country who headed this type of business. She was the only female member of the National Commercial Refrigeration Service Association.
“Maybe women are frightened away from fields like this because of the dirty, heavy work involved.” Klemm said.
“I often climb onto roofs, crawl through basements and compressor rooms to check equipment. The other day, I helped my crew unload a semitruck. I did anything the boys do here. I work right along with them. Some women might find that degrading.”
When Klemm’s husband, John, retired two years ago, she made him the vice president of her company. A son, John Jr., manages the Missouri branch of the business.
“I’m no women’s libber: I just started out in a man’s field and loved it. I never wear a pantsuit to work, though. I’m not a man and I don’t want to look like one.” Klemm said.
“I started working at 15 and never stopped. I worked all during my 33 years of marriage. Most of what I’ve learned about business I learned from males.”
Aunt Virginia had four children and continued to work inside and outside of her home—as have so many women. She and her family were always present at our family reunions, often with her famous meatloaf.
Over the years, Klemm experienced sexism. “I had to let a couple of men go because of that. When a man applied, I began to ask him if he minded working for a woman.”
Once a salesman from California hung up on her when he realized he was dealing with a female owner.
“Any boss has to be careful not to be too domineering. You just can’t order people around. The men probably think I’m tough on them some days and I am, but I never ask them to do anything I wouldn’t do or haven’t done myself.”
Aunt Virginia died March 9—the same day her husband of 60 years died years ago. Virginia proudly paved the way as the first woman in Iowa to hold commercial heating/AC licenses, as well as owning and operating Cassaday Refrigeration Co. She was the first woman president of the Serra Club and Vice President of the National Commercial Refrigeration Service Association.
She was an advocate for the underserved, dedicating her life services to St. Vincent de Paul Society, National Conference for Community Justice, Serra Club, Catholic Women’s League, Grand Dame of the Holy Sepulcher, Iowa State Fair, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Virginia was instrumental in initiating programming such as Operation Santa Claus and Walk for the Poor that cared for people respectfully, sustainably, and with dignity.
She was my mother’s little sister. I think her involvement in caring and doing added years and satisfaction to her life. There is much more to her life story but I think the portions of this newspaper report provides a glimpse of her strength and character.
And, I remember that meatloaf, a favorite for all, at the annual family reunions.