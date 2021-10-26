Natural ice was harvested from the Cedar River in Waverly. I have a cleated horseshoes, the book “The Ice Horse,” and information about harvesting and storing ice from the Cedar. Come see some of how that was done and why.
Manufactured ice is what my father delivered. My Dad worked for his brother, Ray, delivering ice in the summer and coal in the winter in Des Moines in the 1930s and 40s.
As an Iceman, he determined who wanted ice based on the card shown in the window. Then he scored, cut, and carried that chunk of ice – 25 or 50 pounds usually – to the ice box in the home.
I have his cape. It is clearly professional attire. It is made of canvas from the days before plastic. Carriers would rub oil or grease into the canvas to make it more waterproof. It is fitted and came over one shoulder, strapped across the chest, and flowing down the back to the knees. The cape was meant to prevent that cold ice and ice melt from soaking the carriers all day long.
The cape is classified as “soft goods” and rare since people had other uses for such goods when no longer used for the iceman. The old soft goods were used as rags for cleaning or as bedding for animals.
The Ice House Museum in Cedar Falls would like to have Dad’s but it is a family heirloom.
I take the cape, the large tongs, a box I’ve covered with white contact paper, and some old kitchen tools when I speak of what it might have been like for my Dad and the others who delivered ice in the summer and coal in the winter.
The cardboard box covered with white contact paper allows even the very young to have a turn using the ice tongs to lift the “ice block.” It is not weighted but gives a great feel for the skill necessary to hold tight enough not to drop the ice but gently enough not to crack the ice. The lift and turn to put the ice block on the shoulder of the cape was a pirouette practiced constantly and fun for kids and adults to try now.
If you would like to try the cape and tongs, you will need to work closely with me. Because I have a compromised immune system, working close to me will mean showing proof of vaccination and/or a mask. I’ll bring some masks if you would like to use one and try these for yourself.
If you want to come to the presentation but not try these out, masks will not be required.
You can see many other of the iceman’s tools at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum. They are some of the treasures kept for us to see and understand better how people figure things out and get things done.
Come to the presentation on Natural Ice and Manufactured Ice at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at Waverly Public Library.
The program is hosted by the Bremer County Genealogical Society and is open for you and the rest of the public at no charge.