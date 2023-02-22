I began to think about this as I filed taxes and considered the Iowa 529 accounts.
The last of my five grandchildren will be off to college this fall and his sister will be a sophomore. Two others will graduate this spring. One has chosen to do well without college.
The five have had choices because their parents and grandparents provided funding so opportunities to make choices were there for them.
As I headed back to the University of Iowa for second semester sophomore year and first semester of junior year with new husband in his senior year, it was such an adventure in 1960-61 year.
I’d had to drop out in middle of sophomore year as father was injured and could not work for two months. I worked for DMPS for spring semester and for an insurance company for the summer. Fiance’ worked at college and then for a contractor for the summer. We saved everything we could. We married and then headed for UI and took whatever work we could when we reached to Iowa City. We had no funding but what my new husband and I had saved and could manage to earn around class schedules.
We were assigned one half of one of the corrugated metal barracks under the old football scoreboard near the railroad tracks.
I remember finding 35 cents during that first year of marriage and college and buying potatoes. Making fudge after hoarding the ingredients then the two of us eating—all of it—warm from the pan.
Figuring out one reason that tin shack under the football scoreboard was so cold was that we had not completely closed the windows.
Having Mother-in-law visit and ask what room we were in. It was the living room. Oil heater in middle, wooden army cot with pillows for couch. Water heater. I said we were in the living room and she said “Oh, I had hoped this was the utility room.”
Throwing out more than we ate as cooking for 9 was so different from cooking for 2.
Driving a car that had something broken in the steering so you had to begin a block ahead to spin the wheel to make a turn—7 cracked windows and one door tied shut—floor rusted through in the back and on passenger side. Yes, this was when cars had little vent windows so 4 on each side plus windshield and back window. 10 windows in all.
Walking every day from the football stadium to classes and work. With that car? Of course.
Having a handful of W2 forms that year. We did what was legal, paid money, and could be worked in to our class schedules.
Included 9 weeks as medical study participant where orange drops were put in my eyes and then pressure was placed on one eye, then eyes measured every 10 minutes for an hour to see how long it took for eyes to equalize in pressure. Paid $1 a week to blow orange snot for the next 3 days. You had to finish the full 9 weeks to be paid the $9.
Became part time secretary for a Dairy Products Futures company. Boss would be out on the road, come back to the office in their home and dictate letters for me to type and mail. Eventually he could just say tell this to them and I knew the work well enough that I could take care of that. His wife had decorated their home and the office—first place I worked where the carpet was white.
And STILL we were excited and eager to be there in Iowa City. It was the year I had 23 papers to write—Creative Writing plus regular papers. I would write the bulk at night then get up, read the paper, add the last paragraph and turn it in. Worked well as long as I remembered the formula. Tell them what you’re going to tell them, tell them in 5 to 7 points, tell them what you told them. Does that still work?
As I examine the Iowa 529 accounts I set up for the five, I wonder if their adventures are any more exciting and empowering now with finances pretty well covered?