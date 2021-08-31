Last week, I bought six sympathy cards. Already took care of another COVID death. Don’t worry if you are not vaccinated and don’t wear a mask. I left plenty of cards for your family. And there are those electronic cards, too.
These cards speak of sorrow, sympathy and the stories we have left to remember.
I asked the clerk why she wasn’t wearing a mask. She smiled and shrugged. Really difficult to smile in a medically-induced coma. Same for shoulder-shrugging. Both are impossible when you are dead. Sympathy cards remain possible, though.
Back to grocery store. It has always been necessary occasionally to wait for a price check. I find it really unpleasant to stand there with employees who may or may not be sharing COVID-19 and are not masked. Besides, I want to see the price when I put it in my cart not when I am standing in line to pay for whatever it is determined to be.
Corona prevention shot booster? I notified my doctor immediately to put me in line.
I can already imagine the fear and foolishness.
You can’t make me. (Two of my loving cousins have already called me Satanist and Nazi because I believe in vaccines and precautions.)
Yes, I drive on the right, stop for red lights, use a seat belt, keep my kids in school until they are at least 16 ... and do that other safety stuff required by the government but you cannot make me do those shots.
I filled that gas tank last week. I’m not doing it again.
I got a flu shot back in ’06 (for the little ones, that’s pronounced ‘ought six’) and I’m not doing it again.
I mowed that lawn last year – I’m not doing it again.
I had breakfast yesterday – I’m not doing that again.
I took my garbage out last month. I’m not doing that again.
My politician, Social Media, Spiritual Advisor ... says if I have faith alone, I will be saved.
There’s a story for that stuff.
There once was a person who lived in a country with major health systems. COVID-19 and more came to that country and all the world in a Pandemic of monstrous proportions.
The person said I will do nothing but have faith and I will be saved.
A vaccine was developed and distributed but the person declined – I have faith and I will be saved.
A booster shot was developed and distributed but the person declined – I have faith and I will be saved.
Safety precautions were developed, advertised far and near, and made as convenient as possible and the person did not follow the masks, social distancing, and testing suggestions and said again – I have faith and I will be saved.
The pandemic continued. And worsened. Again.
The person contracted the full blown COVID, suffered, regretted and suffocated.
The person’s dying words were, “I had faith in what I was told. Why are you allowing me to die?”
To which medical staff replied: “You were sent vaccines, boosters, safety protocols and warnings. What more could have been done for you?”
Simplify your life, the lives of children, and my life. Get vaccinated. Add a booster. Follow the safety protocols. Pay attention. More is learned every day.
The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner our businesses and services can recover and we can again turn to other important needs.