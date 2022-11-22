Patricia Coffie

Patricia Coffie

Even back in the times before online everything, singles tried to connect.

A written reply to your ad that includes “I will not tolerate…” and goes on to list dogs, cats, gerbils, rabbits, birds, and lots more common pets is probably not a good choice.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.