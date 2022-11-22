Even back in the times before online everything, singles tried to connect.
A written reply to your ad that includes “I will not tolerate…” and goes on to list dogs, cats, gerbils, rabbits, birds, and lots more common pets is probably not a good choice.
A mass-produced one-page letter touting the author’s wonders might be something to question.
The one who lost at checkers so threw the table across the room is a definite “No.”
About that one who wants to meet you at the restaurant—that’s so you can be observed and that single can leave without contact if you do not meet expectations visually while you do not have the same opportunity? No.
That one who showed you precisely aligned shirts and socks? After a dinner which included a description of every place gone to make certain each item was perfect? Uh, no.
The one who can only see you on one day of the week ever? Because that one is servicing others on each day—there is the Sunday one, the Monday one, the Tuesday one… And you are not to sit near in gatherings because “those who do not have someone will feel bad” is one to avoid no matter the excuses about work schedules etc. Even if it is in that Christian Group.
I dreaded those first dates. Women of some accomplishment seemed to have to be careful about how they described everything including their employment. To some, I said, “I work at the library.” To some, I said, “I am a librarian.” To a very few, I could say, “I am the Director. I run the place.”
That first date would invariably include some questions about children. That was a good test of tolerance and interest.
I would say, “I have two sons. One just finished filming a movie. It is called ‘Blood Salvage’ and is about a southern redneck family in the Georgia backwoods. They cause accidents on the highway and carry the bodies of any survivors back to their machine shed at their junkyard where they hook them up to stay alive as they sell them off arms and legs, hearts and livers at a time.
The other is on the road with 9 Inch Nails, an underground rock band. The night I was there, Marilyn Manson opened, then Jim Rose’ Circus performed, and then Nine Inch Nails.
When my sons are not making slasher movies or working underground rock concerts, they make videos for the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Church. We’ve always thought balance is important in life.
One returned from filming in Mexico City after their latest earthquake. He says the sound of an earthquake is the sound of millions of car alarms. He says it is the land of 12 million cars, 8 of which actually run.
One just filmed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He filmed the Christian Motorcycle Association and their band as they tried to convert members of three Motorcycle groups—two of which are on the outlaw motorcycle clubs most dangerous list. He said he learned lots, including some things about fashion. Men can wear anything (their jackets, patches, vests, etc. and other insignia) as long as they have motorcycle boots that show some wear. Women can wear something.”
At this point, one first date said, “I belong to that motorcycle club.”
I said “Which one?”
He said “The Christian Motorcycle Association. We have our New Year’s Eve Party coming right up. Will you go with me?”
I said, “Yes.”
We went in his jeep—winter is too cold, icy, and dangerous for motorcycles in Iowa. We had a potluck dinner at 8:00 p.m. and then played Bible Bingo. I won the pair of salt and pepper shakers.
By 10:00, we helped clean up and everyone left for home.
We went on to a singles dance. Nice three or four dates before that ended.
So much for first dates in my long-ago Singles World.
Wonder how that compares to the risks and rewards of online dating?