“Tele” everything has been in the works—at least since the telephone was invented. If you pay your phone bill, you are eligible. Having lots of other electronics gives providers even more opportunities to send your contact information to remote call centers. And then there are the hackers.
Online orders for groceries and medicines are wonderful. Delivery or pickup. Great.
Covid gave Telehealth a real boost. I was certainly glad to be able to obtain some medical care by phone and facetime.
No Telehealth for vaccinations. Good to have at least five locations for vaccinations and boosters and flu shots. So easy and pleasant to go to HyVee, Meyers, Walgreens, Walmart or your medical care office. A little more difficult to obtain the full series in one brand but possible.
Telehealth also seems to be a way for your healthcare providers to be increasingly distant. Being around sick people for a living must grow tiresome. Still, I think an in-person explanation of being relegated mostly to telehealth would not be so difficult to do.
When assigned to Telehealth, you seem to need an array of medical equipment in your home (billed of course) that sends your health and contact information in via AI and other electronics. Telehealth must be really great in areas with limited medical providers and care. Are those also areas where not everyone has phone or computer access?
Blood checks, insulin shots, epi pens, and medicines taken at home—these have been in practice for years. Still, being seen in person has benefits for a great deal of healthcare.
When arthritis and bad weather make visiting a healthcare provider in-person difficult, I’m sure remote will be better than nothing.
A while back, I received a phone call from some man saying my providers planned to change my care by billing for a phone call each month from a “remote” caregiver. This would be a caller who would be depending on my self-diagnosis over the telephone as long as I understand this is
Not a replacement for standard in-person visits.
Not an in-person nurse visit for medical procedures or acute heatlthcare needs.
Not an emergency response service so I should still be ready to call 911 when I self-diagnose the need.
That call was my first indication of this proposed change in what had been my healthcare. Maybe it was that new ARNP on that staff? He said something would be coming in the mail. I went in-person to complain but was efficiently walled off by layer after layer of staff. After all, the purpose of remote care is to keep patients remote (but billable).
I looked the fantastic healthcare opportunity up. “Remote?” offices in Miami, FL and Ontario, Canada. Call centers everywhere.
“Bring your care teams together with the power of integrated Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) — so you can deliver proactive patient care, improve outcomes, and increase your revenue.” The company was identified. I researched it.
“It is an integrated Virtual Care Management Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated care management billing, population analytics — and so much more, it is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.”
Could that proposed change have been presented in-person at the clinic where I have been a patient and paying customer since 2015? Seems to me like a courtesy if not a good healthcare decision.
It is possible to choose other in-person providers. I have. I want in-person care as long as I can manage to show up in person. In last few weeks, the new in-person providers have been excellent places for actual examinations and explanations. I also want a healthcare provider who explains proposed changes before giving my information out so that people from “remote” begin to call.
It seems you must not bother anyone too much in this increasingly “tele” world. Eventually, we’ll just phone it in—at least where everyone has a phone.
Lots of money to be made by simplifying billing while reducing staff, examination and treatment space. I wonder if those savings will be passed along to us? Our fate as increasingly telehealth participants—whether we are ready or not—seems to be sealed.