Mae was my mother-in-law.
She had a college degree in Home Economics.
Before I married her son, she asked to pay me to come help her with spring cleaning. That was so she could teach me how clean a toilet properly and how to make a bed.
At my home, we had running water but from a contaminated shallow well. Water came through the pump in the yard, through an open trough, and into the cistern buried by the kitchen. We had to haul drinking water in milk cans from Des Moines. The nine of us were glad that our one bathroom had a toilet that flushed! That water stained that toilet bowl orange.
I didn’t sleep between sheets until I went to college. At home I had a bottom bunk in the bedroom for us four girls. My mattress was covered with a white mattress cover. I had a blanket and a bedspread. In the coldest times, I added my long winter coat on top to stay warm.
She was at a loss to have her oldest son going steady with me. When we married, her son, now my husband, and I packed to go to our married student housing, and she said to him “Why don’t you just continue to use your laundry bag and bring your laundry to me. I’ll take care of it.” No offer for my laundry and certainly no wish to abandon her son’s laundry to me. Her son knew better and I did our laundry.
Not doing anything right enough for her made us careful family. None of the three daughters-in-law were allowed to enter her kitchen—we might put something in the wrong place. My father-in-law was the one to go into the kitchen and help.
We girls were not allowed to bring anything to her dinners. And homemade fudge, penuche, peanut brittle? Absolutely her domain as well as the spritz cookies. My father-in-law traveled the state auditing the books for creameries. At holiday times, Thanksgiving and Christmas, the creameries would give him pounds of butter and Mae would use those in her cooking.
Mae held a world record for learning permits but did not actually have a driver’s license until her 70’s when Guy’s vision was severely impacted. My sons said he drove by braille—pulling out and if he didn’t hit anything and nothing hit him, continuing.
This arrangement meant Mae ruled with a need to be driven to the store or anywhere else. She would lean over from the backseat when my husband and I took her somewhere and she would say, “Now Sonny, you are going a little too fast…”. The first time I took her, I made it clear that she had accepted me as the driver and that meant she believed in my driving and she would not need to comment. That worked for us.
It has taken about 40 years for me to understand that her approach had more to do with her than with me or with Barbara or Beverly. At the age of 13, she had been at her mother’s bedside when her mother said “Keep the children in school as long as you can.” Those were her last words. Mae then raised her six younger siblings including the brother who died young with severe osteomyelitis.
Education was crucial to her and care in providing for the health and well-being of her family meant an extreme focus on her own homemaking skills.
One Thanksgiving, she did not set a place for herself but sat on the bottom step to the upstairs and jumped up to refill water glasses and clear or serve everything. After the meal, she continued to sit on that step and ate from her plate which was filled with bits of butter and any scrap one of us had left when she cleared for us. I was astonished but had learned not to comment.
When I graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree, she gave me a bell—it was one of the two mementos she had from her mother.
Mae gave me a beautiful flowered cup and saucer long ago. I did not ever use the set. What if I chipped the set or did not clean it the right way? They remain lovely keepsakes. It took about 40 years to begin to see her own insecurities made it necessary to prove herself a worthy homemaker and mother over and over again—sometimes by showing that others did not perform their homemaking duties well enough.
After her son and I divorced, I had sole custody of her first two grandchildren—the only ones for six years. I shared them with Mae and Guy and encouraged my sons to love family. Mae and I worked out a truce and grew to respect each other and continue to love those kids.
When Mae died, I sent flowers and this note:
“A good friend, a world class grandmother, and always a lady.”
When Guy died, I sent this note:
“A good friend, a world class grandfather, and always a gentleman.”