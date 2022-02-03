Who needs an expose of the Playboy empire? Do we need someone to tell us anything we didn’t know from the get-go? I can only tell about my experience. My encounter with Playboy was from what now seems like a simpler kinder time.
In 1985, as president of Northlands Storytelling Network (NSN) and a resident of the great state of Iowa, I became involved with Playboy.
A call was made to a Wartburg College staff member, as Wartburg College was where the Cedar River Storytellers Festival (CRSTF) was held. The caller wanted access to storytellers and storytelling. The adjunct professor at Wartburg and board member for CRSTF referred the caller to me saying I knew more storytellers than those she could identify.
The caller wanted to videotape storytellers telling humorous stories about farming. One of the pleasures of NSN presidency is speaking of storytelling and storytellers so I did. When the request changed to coming to the same site as our conference in Elkader and doing the filming there, I said that would take authorization from the Board.
That was when the caller identified himself as Aaron Kass from Playboy in California. I had spoken of specific tellers by then who told humorous stories which might fit into the rustic tradition.
I immediately began to call board members. One’s laughter was delightful. He said, “National attention is something, check it out.”
One said, “Storytelling is neither a sacred nor a profane calling.”
Another said, “No. Over my dead body.”
One said maybe something important might be said about farmers nationally.
One said find out what part of Playboy Enterprises since there are some beneficial offshoots especially in the Chicago area.
The filmmaker said find out specifics — what will actually be done, who will have artistic control, who will have editorial power, what is the end use to be. Marcie said so much good or bad can be done in the editing that anyone should be very very careful. Others echoed these basic viewpoints.
On my next call to Kass I did take the advice to find out details. The film was to be in the home video portion of Playboy and the film was to be farmer’s daughters or as Kass put it “young women who had farm backgrounds and would be featured pictorially in Playboy magazine at a later date interspersed with short humorous rustic stories” or as Northlands storytellers heard, farmer’s daughters jokes.
I could see that was not going to be acceptable in general at the conference. I had also called the Mayor of Elkader and had his OK for storytelling being filmed but not for this kind of home video so called him along with Board members to verify “NO” to any involvement of NSN or the conference in the project. I wrote to Kass at Playboy and asked that NSN and our conference not be included.
I had given out names before I knew it was Playboy. I make no apology here for speaking well of storytellers and storytelling.
I treasure my mother’s reaction. I had told my brother, Tom, I was negotiating with Playboy. He must have told Mom the same evening. The next morning, she wakened me with a call which began indignantly “What is this I hear about you and Playboy?”
There are some important things to remember here. If you are doing original work, copyright it. Film can be edited in ways some of us may be unaware of — your voice can appear to come from someone or something else, and the picture can be manipulated so that your head is on another body or you appear in another place and situation than the one actually videotaped. Talk to someone who knows the possibilities and get help with the contract.
Give the right to the performance but not the right to the story. Try for editorial control.
Remember if you sign the “Triple A, F” (Any way, Anytime, Anywhere, Forever) contract, you have signed away all control.
Find out what exactly is being created, by whom, and for what purpose.
Remember all the other digital edits that can be made.
Here’s my letter to Playboy.
April 11, 1986
Aaron Kass
Playboy Enterprises Inc.
8560 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90069
Dear Mr. Kass:
We have certainly learned from your interest in filming storytelling. Your choice of topic and plans for distribution do not fit with the desires of our organization so I ask that you not mention Northlands in relation to the Playboy “Farmers Daughters” video and that you not film in Elkader during our conference.
We do believe in the values of storytelling and have appreciated the chance to make its values better known even if only through your conversations with me and with some of the other tellers.
Sincerely,
Patricia Coffie
President (Northlands Storytelling Network)
There are follow ups to the story. At least two storytellers signed contracts for Farmer’s Daughter stories and told them under pseudonyms at a later date.
And I did eventually make centerfold.
My library was among the earliest to install a fiber-optic communications network for education and conference work. The people who ran the network wanted success stories. I can tell a story and I included statistics on how much the use of the network had saved in time and travel dollars.
The people in charge of the ICN loved the connection to saving money and identified me as one of the ICN 10 in one brochure. In the other brochure, I made centerfold!