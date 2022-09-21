Liza and Willie

Liza and her partner Willie tell the round of “There’s a Hole in the Bucket.”

In preparation for the special I’ll be doing for YES (Youth, Educators and Storytellers), I’ve been revisiting joys from long ago.

This is Liza ad she is 50 years old. She was made from the pattern in Woman’s Day back in 1969. It was the pattern for the moving mouth puppets still in use on Sesame Street.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.