In preparation for the special I’ll be doing for YES (Youth, Educators and Storytellers), I’ve been revisiting joys from long ago.
This is Liza ad she is 50 years old. She was made from the pattern in Woman’s Day back in 1969. It was the pattern for the moving mouth puppets still in use on Sesame Street.
She, with her partner Willie who is also 50, tells the round of There’s a Hole in the Bucket. In keeping with that little story, while she listens to Willie’s replies, she smokes a corncob pipe. That pipe and the wooden bucket were important details in that folk story.
My brothers did not play puppets but they did go fishing. They figured out how to string Liza so she could smoke that corncob pipe as she listened to Willie’s verses.
I must admit that it took me a bit to understand why the hole could be fixed with a stick—it is a wooden bucket. The kids and I enjoyed adding “whet” to our vocabularies as that is key to understanding sharpening or whetting the blade. The whetstone needs to be wet to work well and the story revolves around fetching water so the distinction is important.
Adding to vocabularies has always been fun so I would print a sign showing “whet” and “wet” so the audience could understand. In presenting another story, I put a sign out saying “rancid means really rotten” and as that class left that library, one 3rd grade boy looked up at me and said “I guess it’s time for rancid reading.”
The word for another story was “malicious” and that led to discussion of malware and the use of prefixes.
I’m not sure how this kind of fun and learning works with text, emojis, gifs, and such other shortenings. Spelling and vocabulary seem to have been left by the wayside.
When I use puppets now, some things have remained the same. Audiences want to play with you. They care less about ventriloquism (never have used that) and props and more about the willing suspension of disbelief and play.
Puppetry embraces the full range of adventures that are possible in the written and the performing arts. You choose what you present. I was given a full set of patterns and fabric for a Punch and Judy set, made those puppets, and tried the show out. I did not continue that show as it took so much time to explain that Punch is everyman struggling against all odds and so he throws the baby out the window and beats Judy to death on stage. Just not my thing to represent, even with explanations.
Learning is best as guided exploration. I was guiding Wartburg students in services to children, particularly through puppetry, when I showed them my wonderful stage. It stands 8 feet high, has a 6-foot performance platform and is 3 feet deep. It is portable and is draped in black velvet. I pulled up the lower curtain to show the construction—half inch metal piping, welded together and including metal hinges. I said something like “My second ex-husband welded this together on the redwood picnic table my first ex-husband made for me. Set that table on fire. Burned it right up. I don’t have that picnic table any more. Don’t have those husbands either but I do have one heck of a puppet stage!”
I thought that might have been inappropriate so the next year I did not use the ex-husbands’ part until Sue Sherwood waved from the back of the group and said “Tell them what you said last time about the stage.” So, I did.
In one way to reduce expectations that everything is electronic, I worked with 61 third graders and gave each a dragon to learn puppetry with. All 300 of the puppets I have made are different. I said there were three rules to follow.
1. Take the one you are given.
2. No fighting.
3. No biting.
Imagine the faces made as they have the perfect fighting creature and there is no fighting! I did have to reach out and take back two dragons in order to make believers of two of the boys. They recited the rules and agreed and I gave theirs back. Then we practiced the puppeteers salute, how to use the puppet to communicate without sound, with the child helping the puppet speak or move or dance, etc. When we finished, the 60 lined up and gently laid their puppets back to sleep in my garbage-can-on-wheels.
The dragons were only part of that show’s play and one of the teachers walked me back to my car. She was still so happy she asked if there were more like me in the Kansas City area.
Three of the last times I worked in classrooms, keeping order was ignored by the teachers—who were still in the classrooms. One time two 10th grade girls were rolling on the floor fighting, one time it was two 6th grade boys fighting, and one time it was a 4th grade boy yelling about knives and guns and bombs. I dealt with all because that’s what adults must do but now, I make it clear that any disturbance will be dealt with by the classroom teacher.
Yes, I have been a classroom teacher.
I believe I have seen miracles in my times with storytelling and with puppetry. I know I have had as much fun and learned as much as any of those listening and watching.
Hole in the Bucket
Willie! Fetch some water.
There’s a hole in my bucket,
Dear Liza, dear Liza
There’s a hole in my bucket,
Dear Liza, a hole.
Mend the hole then,
Dear Willie, dear Willie
Mend the hole then
Dear Willie, mend it!
Repetion of the pattern continues:
With what shall I mend it
With that stick then
But the stick is too long
Cut the stick then
With what shall I cut it
With a knife then
But the knife is too dull
Whet the knife
With what shall I whet it
With a whet stone
But the stone is too rough
Smooth the stone
With what shall I smooth it
With some water
In what shall I carry it
In the bucket
But there’s a hole in the bucket
Then mend it! dear Willie.
Mend it!